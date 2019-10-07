World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Chile
  5. Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Veliche Hotel / Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Veliche Hotel / Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos

Save this project
Veliche Hotel / Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos

© Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Pablo Casals-Aguirre © Pablo Casals-Aguirre + 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Adaptive Reuse  · 
Castro, Chile
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    500.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017

  • Lead Architects

    Tania Gebauer, Eugenio Ortúzar

  • Photographs

  • Collaborators

    Tal Sustiel

  • Clients

    Johanna Vargas, Alex Fritz
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. With an area of 250m2, the challenge was to reuse an existing construction in apparent good conditions, turn it into a versatile hotel and also generate a new program for the city of Castro, its citizens and its visitors, being these tourists or companies. The place is located at the roadside, with good access, looking from the top of the estuary of the city of Castro, an attractive location for a hotel. From its location and what the city needs, the order and the decision of the program and its complementary design were taken to set the project order.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Save this picture!
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The first step was to determine the size of the rooms, which should have comfortable dimensions, but they should also allow us to reach a number of rooms that enable the hotel to be viable as an enterprise. Understanding the potential of the place and the circumstances in which the project was being led, its vocation was defined by the idea of designing a space that is complementary to the typical base program of a hotel: a multipurpose room that allows meetings, exhibitions or conferences. 

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

This space is served by the cafeteria/restaurant, that can comfortably satisfy the total occupation of the hotel, with a generous terrace from which one can enjoy the unsurpassed view. In this way, the building organizes all public and service spaces on the first level, with access from the center, allowing the enclosures to be oriented independently and receiving passengers in a spacious, warm and naturally lit space.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

On the second level, the rooms are distributed and accessed by a fleeing corridor, illuminated by a difuse zenith light, which invites peace and encounters with rest. Once inside the room, it reveals itself white, clean, full of light.
The exterior of the building is presented as a warehouse, referring to the rural image of Chiloé and its constructions. The use of tar to maintain the wood builds a slightly outgoing image towards its natural environment.  

Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre
© Pablo Casals-Aguirre

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Chile
Cite: "Veliche Hotel / Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos" [Hotel Veliche / Ortúzar Gebauer Arquitectos] 07 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925953/veliche-hotel-ortuzar-gebauer-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream