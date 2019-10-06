World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. noa* network of architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Messner House / noa* network of architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Messner House / noa* network of architecture

Save this project
Messner House / noa* network of architecture

© Alex Filz © Alex Filz © Alex Filz © Alex Filz + 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Seis am Schlern, Italy
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project noa* network of architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    220.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Bloomingville, Bomma, Ceramica Globo, Chuk Palu, Cristina Rubinetterie, Domenico Mori, Effeitalia, Electrolux, Fischnaller, Graphisoft, HK Living, KARMAN, Kare Design, Kometal, Lichtstudio Eisenkeil, LifeStyle, Mièle, Ondaplus, Prima, Ptmd, Seletti, TipTop Fenster GmbH, Tischlerei Rier, VERSMISSEN, Vaia Group, Villeroy & Boch, asda

  • Photographs

More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Sciliar, in the picturesque area of Alpe di Siusi (Bolzano), the spirit of a barn is reborn as a home. The project, realised by noa* (network of architecture), has at its core, the South Tyrolean tradition combined with surprising features internally, resulting from the design of visionary and unexpected spaces. An almost magical ambiance is created, inspired by childhood memories. Keep tradition in mind, but at the same time move away so as to create an original identity, a new way of living, a different structuring of the domestic space, and to search inspiration from a childhood passed in the mountains. This, in summary, was the challenge faced by noa* in the project to construct a new home at Siusi in Sciliar, a construction to take the place of a deserted house in the center of the village, with the original structure dating back to 1850.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The job, completed in 2017, needs to be understood in its complex and delicate context. We are talking about South Tyrol, and a project executed at a height of 1100 a.s.l. at the foot of Alpe di Siusi, a part of the Dolomites recognized as a Unesco World Heritage due to its outstanding natural beauty. It was therefore extremely important to respect the parameters of the original structure and the urban planning requirements and regulations of the village. For Stefan Rier, founder, together with Lukas Rungger of the noa* studio, and in this instance ‘his own client’, the project was an opportunity to give a personal footprint to his own property. In this sense there was a move away from the traditional principles of spatial distribution, this being achieved in part by recalling memories of a childhood spent in the mountains.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The outcome of the project is a dwelling, having two aspects that confront each other in their style. The exterior represents the traditional alpine location, splendidly immersed in the local topography, whilst the interior boasts the visionary impulse, the surprise of a space freed from the general scheme of things, almost permeable, osmotic, and certainly innovative. On the ground floor, there is a common area that spreads out almost in a ‘piazza’ fashion for (habitational)and interactional use: there is a dining table to enjoy with friends, an ample sized kitchen to accommodate more than one cook! The rest of the house develops in a vertical way and instead of the classical room division there are what can be described as ‘hanging boxes’, which are positioned at different heights and interconnected by stairs and walkways - they giving the sensation of walking up a mountain path towards the peak.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The hallways are carefully designed so that, apart from their connecting function, they accommodate other essential areas such as the library and open ‘bathroom’ areas with tubs and showers (only the WC are closed in). The entire structure is conceived in a way that the further one goes up the level of privacy and intimacy is heightened. The highest ‘box’ which features a sauna opens out to the splendid view of the Santner Mountain. The revolutionary distribution of the interior spaces can be noted also from the exterior, and a sort of counterpoint is created with the traditional presentation of the exterior itself. To the north, the two boxes of the bedrooms, finished in bronze, can be seen behind the wooden trellis shell, and as a result, the material contrast is evident, while to the south it is sauna box, which protrudes the glass facade.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

View the complete gallery

About this office
noa* network of architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Italy
Cite: "Messner House / noa* network of architecture" 06 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925952/messner-house-noa-star-network-of-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream