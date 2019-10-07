DQ House / Torres Arquitetos Assossiados

+ 22

Houses · Porto Alegre, Brazil
Architects: Torres Arquitetos Assossiados

Text description provided by the architects. To create the character of this residence, we sought to make an architectural object of great sobriety and simplicity, which was balanced and rigorous, where the different materials employed are shown in their essence, without intermediaries. The residence starts from a large rectangular brick prism perched on concrete blades that organize the spaces. From this prism, volumes are subtracted where the openings and balconies of the second floor occur. The closure of the house on the ground floor is made of glass, maintaining the transparency and the interior and exterior relationship, resulting in a fluid, warm and dynamic interior space, flooded with natural light.

The ground floor houses the social life of the residence in a large and integrated space, with a succession of single and double height ceilings. The intimate area is separated and isolated on the upper floor, the solid block of bricks, in contrast to the more fluid social life on the ground floor. The upper floor is distributed in two separate cores, the couple's and the children's, which are connected by a walkway. In the stairway, a void integrates the two floors, generating a wide and illuminated circulation area.

