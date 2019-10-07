DQ House / Torres Arquitetos Assossiados

World
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi

Porto Alegre, Brazil
    659.0 m2
    2018
    Autodesk, Dalmax, Portinari

    Alberto Torres, Audrey Bello Ramos

    Fabricio Lessa, Rodrigo Gomes

    Lgi Building

    Y.Design
© Marcelo Donadussi
Text description provided by the architects. To create the character of this residence, we sought to make an architectural object of great sobriety and simplicity, which was balanced and rigorous, where the different materials employed are shown in their essence, without intermediaries. The residence starts from a large rectangular brick prism perched on concrete blades that organize the spaces. From this prism, volumes are subtracted where the openings and balconies of the second floor occur. The closure of the house on the ground floor is made of glass, maintaining the transparency and the interior and exterior relationship, resulting in a fluid, warm and dynamic interior space, flooded with natural light.

© Marcelo Donadussi
The ground floor houses the social life of the residence in a large and integrated space, with a succession of single and double height ceilings. The intimate area is separated and isolated on the upper floor, the solid block of bricks, in contrast to the more fluid social life on the ground floor. The upper floor is distributed in two separate cores, the couple's and the children's, which are connected by a walkway. In the stairway, a void integrates the two floors, generating a wide and illuminated circulation area.

© Marcelo Donadussi
O pavimento térreo abriga a vida social da residência em um espaço amplo e integrado,com uma sucessão de espacialidades com pés-direitos simples e duplos. A área íntima é separada e isolada no pavimento superior, o bloco solido de tijolos, em contraste com a vida social mais fluida no pavimento térreo.

© Marcelo Donadussi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Marcelo Donadussi
O pavimento superior é distribuído em dois núcleos separados, o do casal e o dos filhos, que são conectados por uma passarela. Na escada, um vazio integra os dois pavimentos, gerando uma área de circulação ampla e iluminada.

© Marcelo Donadussi
