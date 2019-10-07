YACademy Courses Offer Immersive Design Experience

Bivacco Bredy is the title of the project designed by Claudio Araya, Natalia Kogia, Iga Majorek and Maria Valese, a young team of architects who attended the latest edition of YACademy’s course in Architecture for Landscape.

The educational program offered a number of lessons and lectures held by internationally renowned architects including Eduardo Souto de Moura, Simon Frommenwiler, Stefano Boeri, Rodrigo Duque Motta, and Torunn Golberg. In addition, the students had the opportunity to spend a 6-week workshop focusing on a real design case: a bivouac located at 2800m of altitude.

The students in the Architecture for Landscape course visited the breathtaking location in Comba di Vertosan (in the Aosta Valley region of Italy) where the mountain lodge would be placed, in order to personally experience the technical challenges they had to face in their designs. The visit to the intervention site included also a meeting with the family of Claudio Brédy, a local alpinist who died in 2017 during a hiking activity on the same mountain, for whom the bivouac will be named.

The workshop was carried out in collaboration with the cultural association Cantieri d’Alta Quota and the magazine Il Giornale dell’Architettura. Roberto Dini and Luca Gibello, distinguished architects specialized in mountain architecture and alpinism, coordinated the students to facilitate their teamwork.

Bivacco Bredy is one of the successful projects developed during the workshop; the students' design perfectly embodies the theoretical notions learned throughout the course and offers a strategic solution to intervene in the difficult, yet evocative, context of the project's mountain setting.

Claudio Araya, Natalia Kogia, Iga Majorek and Maria Valese conceived of a mountain lodge wonderfully integrated with the surrounding landscape, in full compliance with today's sustainable and ecological standards within the field of architecture. The structure can be adapted to the natural profile of the intervention site and oriented in order to best exploit the natural light. On the roof, a system of solar panels even allows a self-generated electricity supply. The interior is comfortable and well-designed to meet any needs or expectations of the visitors stopping at the bivouac - from socializing opportunities to moments of rest and relaxation.

