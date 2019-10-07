World
  7. Patio do Meco House / Fábio Ferreira Neves

Patio do Meco House / Fábio Ferreira Neves

Patio do Meco House / Fábio Ferreira Neves

© Nelson Garrido

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses 
Casa do Infantado, Portugal
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Fábio Ferreira Neves
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    2475.7 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Autodesk, BORA, CS - Coelho da Silva, Gaggenau, J. P. Leitão, JACOB DELAFON, LS Bedding, Luminoproject, Madeiras Afonso, Mièle, Saint-Gobain, Sosoares, VITRA

  • Lead Architect

    Fábio Ferreira Neves

  • Photographs

  • Engineering

    Carlos Gonçalves

  • Interior design

    Margie Walraven

  • Contractor

    Rui Neves Construções, Lda.
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. The Pátio do Meco, located in the historical center of Aldeia do Meco, Portugal, had for many years a single family housing and its barn, built in the mid-twentieth century. The project involved retaining the original identity and appearance of this typically vernacular complex, in particular the main house and its patio.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The boundary of the plot is defined by the new house and the extension, composed of minimal and abstract volumes, which are separated according to privacy needs. In the main building are the social areas and along the perimeter of the inclosure, the private and technical ones. Typical Mediterranean elements like the well and the shading reeds, gain prominence within the patio, which is oriented towards the south.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Elevation and Sections
Elevation and Sections
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The urban morphology is respected while the new constructions are located where old ones were, anchoring the site to the surroundings in a unique line, open only towards the north onto the main street. The project recreates the past in order to regenerate the present.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Fábio Ferreira Neves
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Patio do Meco House / Fábio Ferreira Neves" [Casa Pátio do Meco / Fábio Ferreira Neves] 07 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925920/patio-do-meco-house-fabio-ferreira-neves/> ISSN 0719-8884

