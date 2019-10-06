World
  7. Hampstead House / MW Architects

Hampstead House / MW Architects

Hampstead House / MW Architects

© FRENCH+TYE

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project MW Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    750.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Photographs

  • Contractors

    KJV Construction Ltd. (main house), E&C Building and Design Ltd. (outbuilding)

  • Structural Engineers

    Abstruct Consulting (main house), Brimstone Engineering (outbuilding)

  • Approved Building Inspector

    Clarke Banks

  • Landscape Contractors

    Burnham Landscaping and Verde Landscapes Ltd.
© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

Text description provided by the architects. London-based architecture practice, MW Architects, has recently completed a breath-taking, new build home in Hampstead, London. With a generous 750sqm floor plan, the grand interior spaces have been meticulously detailed with luxurious monochrome fixtures and fittings, whilst allowing the homeowners to display their personalities throughout.

© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

Located in Lancaster Grove, the property exceeds its duties in providing a private yet indulgent home for its large family – a finance manager and housewife with four children, and two dogs.

© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

The four stories (including basement) host generous living spaces and bathrooms, as well as a wine room, designated entertainment areas and a dramatic helical sweeping staircase. The garden has been designed to provide additional entertainment and relaxation space and includes an outdoor yoga studio.

© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

Having inherited planning permission from the previous owners, MW Architects was appointed in 2016 to develop a scheme which fulfilled the family’s brief for bold and theatrical interior spaces coupled with moments of peace and areas of calm.

© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

The homeowners said: “We are delighted with our beautiful home. MW Architects have delivered beyond what we imagined and have worked meticulously to create spaces that meet the demands of our busy lives and provide much-needed pockets of calm in between.

© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

We always appreciated the building would need to strike a balance in offering beautiful living and entertainment spaces which are exuberant yet functional, coupled with spaces where we can relax individually, and that that was a demanding brief. The results are even more successful than we expected and above all, give us a home which we are excited by and happy to be in every day.”

Master Bedroom Suite Layout
Master Bedroom Suite Layout

Matthew Wood and Melissa Robinson, directors at MW Architects, said: “The team is very proud of our work on this project. As well as being an exercise in finely balancing bold interior spaces and materials with the need for a functional family home, we are particularly pleased that our clients love living in their new home – that is ultimately what we are striving for!

© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

It is so satisfying as designers to see the grand elements of drama throughout the property holding their own against each other, and tying together so beautifully – it has been a skilled balancing act which we believe is a great success, and will provide the family with many happy years to come.”

© FRENCH+TYE
© FRENCH+TYE

About this office
MW Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "Hampstead House / MW Architects" 06 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

