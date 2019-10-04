World
Waterloo Arts Quad Outdoor Spaces / Bennet Oh

Waterloo Arts Quad Outdoor Spaces / Bennet Oh

© Chalyn Pai

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension  · 
Waterloo, Canada
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Bennet Oh
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    1860.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Adobe, Autodesk, Cornilleau, Hauser Site Furniture, LollTrade, Microsoft, Robert McNeel & Associates

  • Lead Architects

    Reema Masri

  • Photographs

  • Design Team

    Bennett Oh, Karl Emil Koch, Ethan Schwartz, Nathanael Scheffler, Chi-un Lee, Sparsh Gandhi

  • Clients

    University of Waterloo

  • Landscape

    GSP Group

  • Consultants

    GSP Group

  • Collaborators

    University of Waterloo Plant Operations
© Chalyn Pai
© Chalyn Pai

Text description provided by the architects. In recognition of the 60th anniversary of the University and the 150thanniversary of Canada’s confederation, the University of Waterloo hosted Celebration 2017, a legacy project that embodies the University of Waterloo’s reputation as a hub for innovation and celebrates Canada’s spirit of diversity and inclusion. Starting with conceptual pitch stage, every subsequent stage required more detailed and elaborated proposal than the previous. Each stage also involved meetings with experts and stakeholders relevant to the level of abstraction. The final deliberation process involved detailed budget analysis, lighting design, and construction phasing.

© Chalyn Pai
© Chalyn Pai

Our team was announced the final winner of the 3 stage competition. After almost a year of documentation and construction, the new student space was open for visitors accommodating about 10,000-12,000 visitors to the fall open house. The ambition of the project is to amplify and maximize potentials of the given location and transform it into a hub of exchange and events. Outdoor space has an inherent character of accessibility and extroversion, which allows for cross germination of ideas across disciplines. Our proposal is to saturate our site with urban furniture to create a new hub of activity and vitalize the southern half of the Waterloo campus.

© Chalyn Pai
© Chalyn Pai
Layout Plan
© Chalyn Pai
© Chalyn Pai

“A study at M.I.T. found that 80 percent of the breakthrough innovations in products and services did not occur in training sessions or formal meetings. Rather, dynamic innovation was almost always the result of informal (even chance) encounters.”
(Forbes, February 2012)

© Chalyn Pai
© Chalyn Pai

Spatial Concept. We have envisioned the student space in the likeness of a computer chip. A computer chip is comprised of unique components specialized for individual tasks - all of which collectively forms a functional network.
“Computer chips facilitate complex assembly of radically different sources of information. Can a student space be like one?”

© Chalyn Pai
© Chalyn Pai

Similar to components of a computer chip, the plaza is filled with diverse furniture that provide varying degrees of interactions and tasks to be carried out. Students are imagined like electrons or bits of information - they circulate and exchange to form a complex network of greater intelligence.

© Leo Liu
© Leo Liu

Computer chip aesthetic embodies University of Waterloo’s excellence in high technology frontier and compliments the high-tech nature of existing buildings. Strict adherence to this concept also imbues unique identity as a student space.
“Digital Interlace is a complex network of interweaving microcosms and amenities; a matrix of crossroads passively encourages exchanges and innovations for generations to come.”

© Chalyn Pai
© Chalyn Pai

Project location

