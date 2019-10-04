World
  7. The Twins House / Delution

The Twins House / Delution

The Twins House / Delution
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

© Fernando Gomulya

Houses  · 
Kebayoran Lama, Indonesia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Delution
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    73.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Acor, Alexindo, American Standard, Elephant Gypsum, Nippon Paint, Onduline, Roman Ceramics, Toto, Wavin

  • Lead Architects

    Muhammad Egha, Hezby Ryandi, Fahmy Desrizal

  • Photographs

  • Engineering

    Haidar Majid, Defi Andri
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Cipulir, with 70 sq meters and a densely populated environment. Just walk through the alley with 1,5 sq meters or by the motorcycles. Two Houses were built in this land for two families consisting of 4 people (a couple of husband and wife and also two children), and a woman with disabilities. The Twins is adopted from the house concept of brothers-sisters.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

The Twin House concept raised to clarify the building shape response with the surrounding environment. Each family needs privacy, spaces, and harmony of two buildings on the same land. THE TWINS concept evince the relation between “brother-sister” through a similar shape but a different size. Two bedrooms with a toilet in each of it, kitchen and dining area for 4 family members.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Meanwhile, the other house has one bedroom with a toilet, and a living room. The public area spaces were made to get around the narrow land in this building. Every family who lives in this Twin House has its own privacy zone but still can communicate with each other. The public areas are connected through the access of each house.

© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya
Dry Garden Diagram
Dry Garden Diagram
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
