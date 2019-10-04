World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Greece
  5. Tsolakis Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Geometrical Juxtapositions Office Building Redevelopment / Tsolakis Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Geometrical Juxtapositions Office Building Redevelopment / Tsolakis Architects

Save this project
Geometrical Juxtapositions Office Building Redevelopment / Tsolakis Architects

© George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Palaio Faliro, Greece
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Tsolakis Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    2470.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Alumil, Asset, Dapelixi, Movinord, Plastino, Vitrocsa

  • Lead Architects

    George Tsolakis, Sofia Lepida

  • Photographs

  • Other participants

    Gianna Papapavlou, Katerina Petrocheilou, Maria Anthopoulou, Marilena Mela, Michalis Fountouklis
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Text description provided by the architects. The existing five-storey building dates back to 1996 and it is characterized by its symmetrical shell and its monumental character. The total remodeling of the facade and the interior of the building aims to highlight the contemporary capabilities and to reinterpret the architecture of the past. The prior dense grid of the glass panes is replaced by impressive wide single glazing that reaches the maximum permissible height and length, leaving the view outwards unimpeded.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The notions of completeness and emptiness, of light and shade, coexist in a harmonious whole of geometries and volume. Furthermore, unexpected views between indoors and outdoors, along with the element of slim openings, summarize this rhythmic change and outline the view. Horizontal elements, like single balconies and canopy, unite the two sturdy parts of the existing shell.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The canopy at the ground floor welcomes the visitor to the building, while the canopy on the roof forms the coronation. In this way, the sense of consistency and succession of the distinct members of the building is completed. An open-air atrium is situated at the heart of the building, in response to the search for a “natural oasis” in the contemporary workplace. The built parapets on the roof are replaced with glass material, offering views to the Faliro Bay, within a natural environment of landscaping that covers the roof.

Save this picture!
5th floor plan
5th floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The interior partitions of the offices were made with plasterboard, while glass interior partitions organize the space, without compromising the open plan. The alteration of the ceiling, from gypsum board to mineral fiber ceiling, defines the interior space in sections while maintaining its unity, creating an interesting perspective on the elongated space.The installation of raised floor enables the transformation in seat arrangements, as a modern workplace demands adaptation to future issues.The facade is made of curtain walls, that reaches the maximum permissible height and length, leaving the view outwards unimpeded.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The need for natural ventilation is met through tall tilting glass panels which are situated on the side of the building.Elements of integration with the existing columns, which are coated with marble, are made with External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems.Indoor and outdoor lighting is unified with led strips in a gestural formation that highlights key points of interest.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tsolakis Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Renovation Greece
Cite: "Geometrical Juxtapositions Office Building Redevelopment / Tsolakis Architects" 04 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925867/geometrical-juxtapositions-office-building-redevelopment-tsolakis-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream