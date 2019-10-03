World
  7. Clay Screen House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

Clay Screen House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

Clay Screen House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

© Darshan Dave

Houses Interiors  · 
Vadodara, India
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Manoj Patel Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    250.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Autodesk, CTI, Jain Granite, Trimble Navigation

  • Lead Architects

    Manoj Patel

  • Design Team

    Manoj Patel, Shivani Tamboli, Aishwarya Gupte, Vibha lad, Krupa, Krishna, Urvesh and Prapti.

  • Photographs

  • Clients

    Mr. Ripalbhai Gandhi

  • Engineering

    Swati Consultancy ( Parikshit Marathe )

  • Consultants

    Clay Cladding Credits : Tarachand Prajapati
© Darshan Dave
© Darshan Dave

Vernacular material approach for cladding the facade, in India
The corner plot surrounds with neighboring residential houses and accessible through internal road. Architectural massing influences the sense of space which the dwelling encloses, from designing process to its’s final outcome, based on factors like, climate and social surrounding context.

© Darshan Dave
© Darshan Dave

The two storey dwelling, masses out through additive and subtractive volumes, featuring play of layered offset frames which are perceived differently, creating recessed profile for glazing and semi covered terrace garden. The created profile gives rise to large surface treatment area.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan

Currently, we are living in a world where, the designers’ clad facades with various costly and high energy consumption materials, regardless of the impact on the environment. Abstracting this practice, the architect aims to explore and create new climatic screening for hot Indian climates from vernacular material: Clay roof tiles, to balance the ecology with zero harmful contents.

© Darshan Dave
© Darshan Dave

As a replacement, to traditional practice of using clay tile as a roofing material, here the double V shaped clay roof tiles have been displayed into an appealing element on the East façade, for casting shadow with certain series in undulating aesthetics and adjacent in grid form, cooling down off the hot climate as the one in  Gujarat, west India throughout the day and  stands out boldly in urban fabric. This cladding encourages and employ, more craftsmanship of local artisans. Thus, creativity is another way to solve heat problems.

Section AA
Section AA

A touch of contrasting palette and balancing furniture combines together for a visual experience. The entrance foyer is placed in proximity comprising of vertical and horizontal grooves, while the door beside replicates the interior pattern.

Section BB
Section BB

Living room, floor finish clads in Italian flooring, the color palette is controlled by the beauty of exposed ceiling, use of lily gold color finishes, complimenting blue fabric furnishings, golden yellow and dark grey furniture art works. The folded staircase, complimenting staircase railing adds to the balance and overall welcoming outcome of the residence.

© Darshan Dave
© Darshan Dave

The dinning space, comprising of clay roof tiles wall garden enhanced through light and plantations in the backdrop, along with it’s all over composition. Alternative to monotonous kitchen interiors, here it depicts the vision in theme based contrasting color palette used distinctively.

© Darshan Dave
© Darshan Dave

Keeping with creative interiors, one of the master bedrooms on the upper floor being visually spacious and divided into interactive space, with window seating further merges into the continuous wooden backdrop in blue color palette and light textured laminates.

© Darshan Dave
© Darshan Dave

One more bedroom, backside to the exterior glazing, depicts the combing of the glazing into the wooden backdrop in equal proportions with a wooden frame running around. The beauty is emphasized in graphics of pink palette, with grooves in traditional pattern uplifted into a contemporary form, for adjacent wooden proportions. The interior, however, feels, vibrant and voluminous by massing and interior furnishings, by adding value and dictating the space.

