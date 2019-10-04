World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. OAX Arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. Pia House / OAX Arquitectos

Pia House / OAX Arquitectos

Save this project
Pia House / OAX Arquitectos

© The Raws © The Raws © The Raws © The Raws + 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Monterrey, Mexico
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project OAX Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    200.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Lead Architect

    José García Toledo

  • Photographs

  • Collaborators

    Eduardo Vásquez Velásquez, Fernanda Roiz Silva, Andrea García Aragón, Luis Carlos Rodríguez González, Sinuhé Machuca Esquivel, Krizia Nasser, Christian López

  • Human Scale

    Patricio Betteo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Pía is built on a plot of irregular dimensions located in El Uro, Nuevo León.

It is composed of two volumes facing each other with a succession of courtyards arranged longitudinally.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

The front volume has a single level with the main access in one of its ends, a double height element which is accessed crossing the triangular-shaped concrete tiles resting on a compacted earth atrium as a continuity of the sidewalk and the street.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

The rear volume is of two levels and is separated from the front volume by a central courtyard. This courtyard works as an extension of the social areas, the kitchen and the study on the ground floor, facilitating ventilation, views and access of sunlight to the spaces. This courtyard is sectioned in two by a staircase inside a third glazed volume that integrates the vertical and horizontal connections of the house. The backyard has two landscaped areas that surround the service and laundry area and allow continuity of views from within the house.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Concrete is highlighted in the materiality as the main resource, it is seen in the formwork of the facade, in the polished coloured cement floors and in the details. As a contrast, steel is used in the pipelines, gates, doors and stairs.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws
Save this picture!

Endemic plants and plants of low maintenance were chosen for the outdoor areas.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Casa Pía is the result of a transformation from a country house to a suburban house without losing the sense of connection the building has with its surrounding space, which in turn filters into more private, more intimate and exclusive areas for its inhabitants. It is a reinterpretation of Mexican architecture of the second half of the last century with a new formal character.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

View the complete gallery

About this office
OAX Arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Pia House / OAX Arquitectos" [Casa Pía / OAX Arquitectos] 04 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925852/pia-house-oax-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream