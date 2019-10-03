World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Parthenios architects+associates
  6. 2019
  7. Villa 13 House / Parthenios architects+associates

Villa 13 House / Parthenios architects+associates

Save this project
Villa 13 House / Parthenios architects+associates

© Giorgos Sfakianakis © Giorgos Sfakianakis © Giorgos Sfakianakis © Giorgos Sfakianakis + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Kifissia, Greece

  • Design Team

    Panos Parthenios, Spyros Parthenios, Georgia Partheniou, Ioanna Flouri, Yiannis Stamou

  • Landscape

    Katerina Goltsiou

  • Light Consultants

    IFI Group

  • Construction Supervision

    Parthenios architects+associates

  • Engineers on Site

    Stathis Efstathopoulos, Dimitris Katsoulas
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Text description provided by the architects. Villa 13 is a private residence placed on a corner plot in one of the northern suburbs of Athens (Greece), Kifissia. Its volumes are the result of three consecutive foldings, which embrace the main spaces of the Villa and assist the composition both in turning smoothly around the corner and in climbing the gentle slope. Folding #1 encloses the living room and the double-height dining space, which meet at a sharp corner. Folding #2 encloses the master bedroom and offers a shelter for the outer space of the top floor office. Folding #3 encloses the bedrooms for the three young sons of the family.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

The white color of the folding surfaces comes into contrast with the dark gray color of the base, allowing the composition to grow in stages and creating an illusion that entertains the actual four levels in height. Furthermore, the strict white surfaces of the three foldings engage in a dialogue with the dark gray semi-transparent metal filter towards the south and the west, offering privacy and shade. This layer, made out of vertical rectangular aluminum bars, functions almost like an outer partial shell situated in two levels: the ground one protects from sight and the upper one protects from the sun.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Folding #2 is completely blind towards the street indicating the main entrance of the villa. The path beneath it leads to the interior and cuts the villa in two pieces: when entering one has an unobstructed view through the house towards the atrium, while walking next to the water. Next to it, beneath Folding #3, the kitchen recedes in order to protect itself from the hot sun rays of the south, while fully opening its long side to a zone in-between inside, outside and underwater.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Finally, Folding #1 may have lost its propriety when it decided to tilt its internal side forming a sharp corner with tension, nevertheless, it is now able to steer sight towards the view when inside and most importantly to make that annoying electric pillar at the corner of the two streets disappear.  

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

View the complete gallery

About this office
Parthenios architects+associates
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Greece
Cite: "Villa 13 House / Parthenios architects+associates" 03 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925834/villa-13-house-parthenios-architects-plus-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream