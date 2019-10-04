Kozu House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

World
© Daniela Mac Adden

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
La Barra, Uruguay
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Martin Gomez Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    467.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2015
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Adobe, Autodesk, BoConcept, Bosch, Darko Lighting, Landarte, Pla, Trimble Navigation

  • Lead Architects

    Martin Gomez, Domingo Miranda

  • Photographs

  • Construction Company

    Planix

  • Lighting

    Lucia Urioste

  • Landscaping

    Martin Gomez Arquitectos
© Daniela Mac Adden
Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple who has lived in different countries and chose La Barra to build their shelter in the world, a place where they could go from leisure to musical recordings, which is why the house was designed with a special room with all the needs of a professional recording room. The house, developed in two volumes that articulate a large garden/patio with a pool, consists of different spaces: four comfortable bedrooms, a playroom, a writing-room to think music with a view of the sea through the forest and a large living room with an incorporated kitchen.

© Daniela Mac Adden
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Daniela Mac Adden
The completely free and open floor to the four cardinal points takes advantage of the different lights of the day and the amazing views that change as one travels the home, the house seems to be flying between the branches of the maritime pines with the Atlantic ocean in its background. The house is in the middle of an impressive maritime pine forest identical to those on the southern coast of France over the Mediterranean. The fact that the house is so open gives the feeling of living in full contact with these trees that serve as shutters, giving privacy to the interior spaces. Achieving a total interaction between the two media, the natural one and the one created by us, was the focus of the project. 

© Daniela Mac Adden
View Section and Cross Section
View Section and Cross Section
© Daniela Mac Adden
The main volume of three concrete floors has a simple and easy-to-read design, with very few horizontal circulations. A central staircase crowned by a huge skylight organizes the room. The hall is clad in impeccably polished and laid mahogany wood. The basement floor, which is at garden level, has a playroom, a cinema room and the engine room with deposits. The middle floor, the private level of the house, consists of the bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the upper floor, the social floor, consists of a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a desk. 

© Daniela Mac Adden
The secondary volume, located on the street level, houses on the ground floor a garage for two cars and motorcycles, a professional recording studio, kitchenette, and bathroom. On the top floor are the terrace with the barbecue area, a large deck with a swimming pool, dressing room and sauna. The ambiance of the interiors is given by a mixture of elements of contemporary and Nordic design, achieving a modern look, but at the same time warm, being able to feel comfortable in both winter and summer.

© Daniela Mac Adden
About this office
Martin Gomez Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Uruguay
Cite: "Kozu House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos" [Casa kozu / Martin Gomez Arquitectos] 04 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

