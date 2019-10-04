Kozu House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

+ 26

Houses · La Barra, Uruguay Architects Authors of this architecture project Martin Gomez Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project 467.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2015

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Adobe, Autodesk, BoConcept Bosch , Darko Lighting, Landarte, Pla, Trimble Navigation

Lead Architects Martin Gomez, Domingo Miranda

Photographs Daniela Mac Adden

Construction Company Planix

Lighting Lucia Urioste

Landscaping Martin Gomez Arquitectos

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple who has lived in different countries and chose La Barra to build their shelter in the world, a place where they could go from leisure to musical recordings, which is why the house was designed with a special room with all the needs of a professional recording room. The house, developed in two volumes that articulate a large garden/patio with a pool, consists of different spaces: four comfortable bedrooms, a playroom, a writing-room to think music with a view of the sea through the forest and a large living room with an incorporated kitchen.

The completely free and open floor to the four cardinal points takes advantage of the different lights of the day and the amazing views that change as one travels the home, the house seems to be flying between the branches of the maritime pines with the Atlantic ocean in its background. The house is in the middle of an impressive maritime pine forest identical to those on the southern coast of France over the Mediterranean. The fact that the house is so open gives the feeling of living in full contact with these trees that serve as shutters, giving privacy to the interior spaces. Achieving a total interaction between the two media, the natural one and the one created by us, was the focus of the project.

Save this picture! View Section and Cross Section

The main volume of three concrete floors has a simple and easy-to-read design, with very few horizontal circulations. A central staircase crowned by a huge skylight organizes the room. The hall is clad in impeccably polished and laid mahogany wood. The basement floor, which is at garden level, has a playroom, a cinema room and the engine room with deposits. The middle floor, the private level of the house, consists of the bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the upper floor, the social floor, consists of a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a desk.

The secondary volume, located on the street level, houses on the ground floor a garage for two cars and motorcycles, a professional recording studio, kitchenette, and bathroom. On the top floor are the terrace with the barbecue area, a large deck with a swimming pool, dressing room and sauna. The ambiance of the interiors is given by a mixture of elements of contemporary and Nordic design, achieving a modern look, but at the same time warm, being able to feel comfortable in both winter and summer.