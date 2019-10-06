World
Secondary School Romanshorn / Bak Gordon Arquitectos + Architekturbüro Bernhard Maurer GmbH

Secondary School Romanshorn / Bak Gordon Arquitectos + Architekturbüro Bernhard Maurer GmbH
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

© Rasmus Norlander

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Elementary & Middle School  · 
Romanshorn, Switzerland

  • Coordination

    Nuno Costa, Eleonora Bassi

  • Collaboration

    Catarina Farinha, Frederic Garrigues, Maria Barreiros, Stefano Farina

  • Client

    Sekundarschulgemeinde Romanshorn-Salmsach

  • Construction Management

    Bischof Partner Architektur AG

  • Foundations and Structures

    Frick+Gattinger AG

  • Hydraulics and Mechanics

    Gianotti AG

  • Electrics and Communications

    IBG GRAF AG Engineering

  • Segurança

    Josef Kolb AG, Ingenieure & Planer

  • Building Physics

    Bakus Bauphysik + Akustik GmbH

  • Landscape

    Pauli | Stricker GmbH Landschaftsarchitekten BSLA

  • Art Intervention

    Rachel Lumsden

  • Refurbishment Area

    13777.81 ft2

  • Construction Cost

    14 560 000 CHF (BKP 2 Erstellungskosten)

  • Total Cost

    17 840 000 CHF (BKP 1-9 Gesamte Erstellungskosten)

  • Energy Standard

    Minergie Standard
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. In Romanshorn, a small town located at the Lake Constance in Switzerland, a centrally located educational, sports and leisure campus is developing. At its entrance one finds the building complex of the secondary school. The new construction replaces two outdated buildings and links future and past developments. Together with an existing building from the year 2000 it forms a spatial and functional unit, while a new gallery along the entrance façade creates a connection with the existing building positioned on the opposite side. Its compact design and orientation leave room for future developments at the campus entrance, occupying a minimal footprint of the site being made available by the client.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

In the centre of the building are the Salão (hall) and the Patio (inner courtyard). They form the literal core of the building. These central rooms are enclosed by the all-round corridors, which are directed inwards and promote visual contact within the building. All other rooms, such as classrooms and group rooms, are directed outwards to the surrounding campus area.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

The building is vertically accessed by a centrally located open staircase and two diametrically opposed emergency staircases in the corners of the building. The latter allow the corridors to be designed as recreation and movement areas with free use, as they do not have to be designed as escape routes. Light shafts over two storeys also provide visual relationships here and bring daylight from the dominant shed roof into the building.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

The main entrance is in the direction of the Pausenhof. The roofing in this area offers a weather-protected outdoor space along the entire façade to the courtyard. Another entrance is to the north towards the Mensa building and to the west towards a playground, allowing for several accesses to the building.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

The internal materialisation emphasises the three room zones of the building: core zone, movement zone and classroom or group room. The central Salão is the "living room" of the building. Its preferred location, the flexible and open use and the design with pleasant wooden surfaces make it the backbone of the school's character. The most heavily stressed movement zone is mineralised. The wall surfaces are exposed concrete, the floor is pigmented hard concrete. The classrooms are based on the term "Schulstube" and are classically materialised with white plaster surfaces and pinna-able cabinet fronts.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

The external appearance of the new building is mediated on the one hand by the proportions and structure between the surrounding existing buildings. At the same time, the building seeks to find its independence in a mixed environment through its materialisation with ceramic slabs and prefabricated glass fibre concrete elements.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

