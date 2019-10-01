Constructions Begin on a WOHA Designed Campus in Singapore

Save this picture! View along New Punggol Road - Singapore Institute of Technology. Image Courtesy of WOHA

Expected to be completed in 2023, construction works have started on the campus of the Singapore Institute of Technology designed by WOHA. The 91,000 square meter project located in an existing forest, will create a “Campus in a Park” experience, where learning spaces and green spaces will be combined.

Save this picture! Aerial View - Singapore Institute of Technology. Image Courtesy of WOHA

With a new and futuristic approach to learning and teaching, the campus “re-envisions the future of university campus design”. WOHA opted for a design that capitalizes on the asset of the site, the green existing entity, and integrated its spaces within the tropical context. The campus' facilities are organized around the forest, creating recreational nodes and transforming the green space into an accessible community park.

Save this picture! Singapore Institute of Technology. Image Courtesy of WOHA

On another hand, in order to create a people-friendly space, that encourages pedestrian activities and decreases vehicular actions, WHOA architects elaborated a concept that generates two public ground levels that segregate cars from people on the streets.

Save this picture! Singapore Institute of Technology. Image Courtesy of WOHA

Regarding the integration of different elements of the project in the site, the architects introduced “Canopy Walks” designed to project over existing treetops. Actually WOHA states that these interventions “define gateways to the Community Park while providing mid-level sheltered connectivity between blocks that are activated with delightful social interaction spaces”. In reminiscence to the site’s former rubber plantation purpose, the canopy walks are designed with broad overhangs.

Save this picture! Heritage trail view - Singapore Institute of Technology. Image Courtesy of WOHA

Connectivity with nature is mostly enhanced on the upper floors, “through building openings and a variety of modular windows that are optimized for views and shade according to building orientation”. Scattered photovoltaic panels on the rooftops, double as a “banner” to promote sustainability on the campus.