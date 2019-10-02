VyTA Restaurant Covent Graden / Collidanielarchitetto

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. Open non-stop from breakfast to post-dinner, the venue hits London and constituting the first restaurant and cocktail bar at international level by VyTA, is located in the East tower of Covent Garden market, the famous listed building grade II monument and heart of swinging London in the 1960s.

Eclecticism and experimentation are the fundamental ingredients at VyTA Covent Garden: wooden walls and lacquered surfaces, inlays and friezes, glass and precious metals shape glamorous spaces wholeheartedly express unconventional Italian style. The interior design draws heavily on the Italian architectural culture of the Sixties, from which it takes its refinement of the construction and decorative details, the conception of the space as a living set, and the cocktail of elegance and irony in its geometric stylizations.

Organized on three floors, with a large outdoor area overlooking the square and two terraces on the upper floor that serve as lounge bars, VyTA Covent Garden presents quintessentially elegant and sophisticated environments. Through a Victorian-style window, consumers enter a vestibule, where the staircase with its rosewood steps winds seamlessly around a robust septum in green Alpi marble, which visually and physically connects the different levels.

The lower floor, intimate and welcoming, houses several rooms with vaulted ceilings, once used as storage areas for the shops above. The polychrome marble floor, inspired by the artworks of the futurist painter Giacomo Balla, and the dynamism of his design composed of over 7,000 rhombuses and half-rhombuses in marble, brings continuity and fluidity to the rooms, fragmented by the original structure.

White lacquered vaults with rhombus and circle decorations dominate the succession of private spaces and niches, wrapped in lacquered walls with friezes and mirrors that amplify the space, accompanying the client on a discovery of surprising underground London. Enveloping linear sofas, velvet-upholstered chairs in burgundy and pink peony, and glass tables with brass finishes, complete the heterogeneous design of the rooms.

The upper floor interacts with the city through large windows. In the main room, mirrored surfaces amplify the space, while precious materials such as rosewood, brass, glass and velvet, invite guests to immerse themselves in a contemporary atmosphere. The cocktail bar is dominated by a counter cladded with polished brass tubes and a shelf in green Alpi marble, where wine tastings and signature cocktails are passionately prepared by nimble bar tenders.

Two terraces offer an unusual open-air experience in London. The first, more intimate, is equipped with sofas, coloured metal tables; the other, which is larger in size, features a long counter and emerald green stools, and is visually projected towards the iconic Covent Garden dome and the vivid life of the square. Finally, the external dehor, rebaptized "VyTA Garden" represents an urban oasis where consumers can take a break from the heat and pace of the city.

The geometric patterns that adorn the surfaces, the bold colour choices, the striking velvet furnishings, and the large lamps with metallized globes, contribute to creating a unique location, with a strong and decisive character. With its intriguing proposal and eclectic and sophisticated design, VyTA Covent Garden is the exceptional ambassador of Made in Italy and a must for lovers of today’s swinging London.