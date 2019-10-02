World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. 2fORM Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. University of Oregon 510 Oak / 2fORM Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

University of Oregon 510 Oak / 2fORM Architecture

Save this project
University of Oregon 510 Oak / 2fORM Architecture

© Brian Davies © Brian Davies © Brian Davies © Brian Davies + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Eugene, United States

  • Project Manager

    Hans Minder

  • Clients

    University of Oregon

  • General Contractor

    GBC Construction

  • Electrical Engineer

    Paradigm Engineering

  • Mechanical/Plumbing Engineer

    Integ Engineering

  • Structural Engineer

    Gralund Engineering

  • LEED Consultants

    Green Building Services
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Brian Davies
© Brian Davies

Text description provided by the architects. The University of Oregon (UO) plays a prominent role in the community & culture here in Eugene. In the Summer of 2017, UO was looking to relocate part of their School of Art + Design into the heart of the city. In their search for a location, they stumbled on the historic Willamette Stationers Building, located at the corner of 5th & Oak Street. This building had been vacant since 2014 and played a vital part in the downtown fabric. It desperately wanted to find a new purpose. With a prominent corner location, the University had the unique opportunity not only to branch out from campus but truly engage in the public realm of Downtown Eugene.

Save this picture!
© Brian Davies
© Brian Davies
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Brian Davies
© Brian Davies

The focus for the University was to supply additional space for the faculty of the College of Design’s, School of Art + Design. UO sought out 2-fORM Architecture to assist them in marrying their needs within a historic structure. Originally housing stationery supplies and more, this longstanding warehouse now includes 24 research studios for the Art and Product Design faculty. Studio sizes are evenly distributed overall, whereas a few are double in size -specifically created for collaboration projects. With light playing an important role in the making of art, the majority of the studios were designed to be daylit. Throughout the halls & galleries, users will experience a delightful balance and interplay between natural and artificial light.

Save this picture!
© Brian Davies
© Brian Davies

Common areas on both levels offer a more formal setting for displaying art and space for critique. The ground floor’s large lobby and gallery are frequently opened to the public to exhibit art and present guest artists, curators, and critics. Wanting to maintain the warehouse feeling, the trusses were decidedly left exposed throughout, only coated in white paint to aid in creating a blank canvas for art faculty. Moreover, restoring the concrete floors and providing new windows throughout breathes new life into the building while maintaining a sense of the past. This historic piece of downtown has been transformed and is ready for its next chapter.

Save this picture!
© Brian Davies
© Brian Davies

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
2fORM Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "University of Oregon 510 Oak / 2fORM Architecture" 02 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925739/university-of-oregon-510-oak-2form-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream