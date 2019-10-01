World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. South Korea
  5. Simplex Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Hongje Community Center / Simplex Architecture

Hongje Community Center / Simplex Architecture

Save this project
Hongje Community Center / Simplex Architecture

© Yusub Song © Yusub Song © Yusub Song © Yusub Song + 27

  • Curated by María Francisca González
  • 07:00 - 1 October, 2019
Community Center  · 
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Greg ChungWhan Park, Sanghun Song

  • Project Architect

    Eun Seon Jung

  • Architect of Record

    JD Architects

  • Manufacturers

    Durastack
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song

Text description provided by the architects. Hongje-dong has a relatively large elderly population. In front of the existing houses, the elderly used to sit on the benches and spend some time together. The newly planned Hongje Community Center was intended to serve as a community space for these seniors, as well as a public facility for the local residents.

Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song

The building was extruded from the simple square shape, and the upper mass was slightly skewed towards the west. As a result, the second floor balcony was naturally created on top of the lower mass that is pushed to the east side, and the canopy was formed by the upper mass that protrudes to the west side. Under the canopy there is a wooden deck, which is connected to the open space located on the west side of the building. This is a public terrace where people can gather and take a rest. This will create a similar scene from the past, when the elderly used to sit around in front of the houses before the community center was built.

Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song

The existing houses had old roof tiles made of cement. In order to maintain the materiality of the existing buildings, concrete bricks were used as a main cladding material. The large corner window across the east and north side articulates the massing pushed toward the west more clearly. The wooden louver door at the main entrance can be fully opened as needed, or closed when the first floor is not being used. This satisfies both functionality and aesthetics. On the left side of the main entrance, there is a vertical stairs towards the second floor, where the versatile pattern of shadows are created by the sunlight passing through the skylight with the metal louvers.

Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song

The first floor is designated for the elderly. The entrance to the men's room, located on the south, consists of two large sliding doors. When the door is closed, it serves as a wall, and when fully opened, the living room and the men’s room are opened as one space. The living room is connected to the west terrace via the folding door. When the folding door is fully opened, the boundary between the inside and outside diminishes. The second floor is planned as residents’ public facility, which can either be used as a café or hold various events such lectures, physical activities, etc. The white louver installed on the ceiling of the second floor complements the simplicity of the large open windows on all three sides of the room.

Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song

The Hongje Community Center will provide a space where the local residents can gather to form a community and relax, and will be able to host events and bring vitality to the area.

Save this picture!
© Yusub Song
© Yusub Song

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Simplex Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center South Korea
Cite: "Hongje Community Center / Simplex Architecture" 01 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925737/hongje-community-center-simplex-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream