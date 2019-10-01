World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Thailand
  5. FATTSTUDIO
  6. 2019
  7. The Renovation of Sriwara Office / FATTSTUDIO

The Renovation of Sriwara Office / FATTSTUDIO

Save this project
The Renovation of Sriwara Office / FATTSTUDIO

© Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan + 58

  • Curated by María Francisca González
  • 01:00 - 1 October, 2019
Offices  · 
Wang Thonglang, Thailand
Offices  · 
Wang Thonglang, Thailand
  • FATTSTUDIO
  • 490.0 m2
  • 2019

  • Design Team

    Supanna Chanpensri, Wattikon Kosonkit, Gultida Maneewong, Aphinat Jongphianmungmat, Pompetch

  • Client

    Bchu Runway

  • Design Director

    Supanna Chanpensri

  • Interior Project

    Viphada Simthamnimit

  • Lighting Design Team

    Supanna Chanpensri with Truelight CO.,Ltd

  • Contractor

    WAWARA design

  • Photographs

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. About fifteen kilometres from central Bangkok, “Town In Town” is a well- known business area on Sriwara Road, surround by the great community and many businesses.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

In late 2016, this half-way decorated project was handed to our team. At first, the layout was typical but did not appropriate to the programme. The owners are young entrepreneurs who conduct several businesses. To build their hub, they chose a four-storey semi-detached building that had been constructed since 2014.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

On the first floor, the layout was adjusted regarding the number of the car park. The clear height below the beam is about 2.5 metre is cramped for a reception and shop, so four layers of metal grids were hung instead of a flat ceiling. In front of the cosmetic flagship store is a waiting area where can be used for return and pick-up. Along the corridor is displayed by the products.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Behind a big door at the end of the stair is a semi-outdoor metal staircase leading to the upper floor. Because the service area was packed in “L” shape behind the building, the staffs can walk around. The fire staircase at the back of the building was redesigned for letting natural light come through.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

By removed the previous staircase connects the second floor moreover the customers can walk around the clothing the shop. Furthermore, two toilets were shrunk into one powder room. At the centre, the slim flams carry the main staircase and enhance a whole building. In the other side, the white metal shelf does not only display the products, but it is also the stair structure.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

A quarter of the third floor was cut out and left open for the showroom beneath. The owners’ working room where next to the void can connect with the meeting room at the back by keeping the door open. The suspended fluorescent pendants were hung from the ceiling, made working area light up.

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

At the back of the fourth floor are a pantry, storage and two shower rooms. The remaining of this floor looks like it was sprit into a bar and office but in working hour staff can work in all area. Moreover, under the ceiling there is a bed for taking a nap. 

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FATTSTUDIO
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Thailand
Cite: "The Renovation of Sriwara Office / FATTSTUDIO" 01 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925731/the-renovation-of-sriwara-office-fattstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream