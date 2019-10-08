World
  Facade Renovation of Shaoxing Shangyu Longshan School / Muliang Architecture Studio

Facade Renovation of Shaoxing Shangyu Longshan School / Muliang Architecture Studio

Facade Renovation of Shaoxing Shangyu Longshan School / Muliang Architecture Studio

Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio Teaching building. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio

    10588.8 m2
    2019
Teaching building. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
Teaching building. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Shaoxing Shangyu Longshan School, which was designed by Hangzhou Muliang Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd., It's has been put into use in September this year. Longshan School was formerly a vocational secondary school built in the 1990s. In order to solve the problem of local children’s schooling, The Education Bureau decided to renovate the campus.

Corner of campus. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
Corner of campus. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio

In vocational middle schools, the exterior skin of the building is tiled, the wall skirt inside the building is green paint, the corridor of the building is very long, and the plane of the building is very simple, which reflects the solid and practical architectural concept of that era.

Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
School gate campus. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
School gate campus. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
Teaching building comparision. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
Teaching building comparision. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio

After a few rounds of positioning and communication, the school hopes to create a campus that is suitable for modern young people to study and live. We tried to frame the facade with brightly colored, differently sized boxes to make some monotonous corridors alive. Let the children discover the different scenery  around  them  through  the frame.

Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio

We chose a very simple and inexpensive texture coating. In order to cooperate with the rapid construction, the façade adopts the GRC plate and steel structure to increase the volume of the original building.

Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio
Corridor interior. Image Courtesy of Muliang Architecture Studio

Project location

Address: Shangyu, Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China

Muliang Architecture Studio
