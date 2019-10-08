Facade Renovation of Shaoxing Shangyu Longshan School / Muliang Architecture Studio

- Muliang Architecture Studio
-
10588.8 m2
-
2019
Text description provided by the architects. Shaoxing Shangyu Longshan School, which was designed by Hangzhou Muliang Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd., It's has been put into use in September this year. Longshan School was formerly a vocational secondary school built in the 1990s. In order to solve the problem of local children’s schooling, The Education Bureau decided to renovate the campus.
In vocational middle schools, the exterior skin of the building is tiled, the wall skirt inside the building is green paint, the corridor of the building is very long, and the plane of the building is very simple, which reflects the solid and practical architectural concept of that era.
After a few rounds of positioning and communication, the school hopes to create a campus that is suitable for modern young people to study and live. We tried to frame the facade with brightly colored, differently sized boxes to make some monotonous corridors alive. Let the children discover the different scenery around them through the frame.
We chose a very simple and inexpensive texture coating. In order to cooperate with the rapid construction, the façade adopts the GRC plate and steel structure to increase the volume of the original building.