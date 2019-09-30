World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. China
  5. MAT Office
  6. 2019
  7. Yantai Chunhui Road Port Apartment / MAT Office

Yantai Chunhui Road Port Apartment / MAT Office

  • 00:00 - 30 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yantai Chunhui Road Port Apartment / MAT Office
Save this picture!
Yantai Chunhui Road Port Apartment / MAT Office, east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang
east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang

aerial view with hill. Image © Peizhi Zhang east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang glass brick wall. Image © Kangshou Tang glass brick wall. Image © Kangshou Tang + 58

  • Architects

    MAT Office

  • Location

    Yantai, Shandong, China

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architects

    Kangshuo Tang, Miao Zhang

  • Design Team

    Yunbin Luo, Mingyu Wu, Shuang Zhang, Huixian Liu

  • Client

    Yantai Port Apartment Co.,Ltd.

  • Area

    3220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Kangshou Tang, Peizhi Zhang
Save this picture!
east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang
east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang

Text description provided by the architects. Yantai Chunhui road is located in Laishan District, a place originally surrounded by educational institutions and former light-industries, there are some universities around such as Yantai University, Shandong Technology and Business University. The recent urbanization has made this area gradually become the heart of Laishan District, with most of factories moving away, leaving many vacant industrial buildings and warehouses. This project is right at the regenerating former industrial area, there were three buildings originally on the site, and the design mission was to transform the industrial space into a sharing living community for young people.

Save this picture!
aerial view with hill. Image © Peizhi Zhang
aerial view with hill. Image © Peizhi Zhang
Save this picture!
aerial perspective. Image © Peizhi Zhang
aerial perspective. Image © Peizhi Zhang

Yantai is a typical costal city of northern China, with its continuous mountains and ample sunshine. We hope to find the unique architectural feature by the perspective of city spirit, and bring the excellent quality of shared-living conditions for today’s young people.

Save this picture!
east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang
east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang
Save this picture!
yellow squares. Image © Kangshou Tang
yellow squares. Image © Kangshou Tang

On the north side of the site, two rows of lush sideway trees almost obscures the entire building façade alongside the road, however, the east side of the site is facing an open green space. So we boldly adjust the relationship of the façade and the surrounding environment: we make the east side as the main elevation of the apartment; the ground level lobby is also opened to the east, using as the sharing space for public activities; the east façade of the three buildings are integrated into a formative square language, as the main external character of the youth apartment.

Save this picture!
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
Save this picture!
axonometric
axonometric

The original three-story building was limited in depth, in order to get a larger inside space; we add a new corridor as spinal transportation to connect each part of the apartment. The exterior wall of the corridor is made of artistic glass brick, and it forms a quiet courtyard together with the added lobby. On the roof of the original two-story storehouse, there are also some communal spaces for the youth apartment, such as dining, kitchen, laundry and fitness. The terrace is also faced to the open green space on the east, and it is the most popular outdoor space for social and leisure.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Peizhi Zhang
aerial view. Image © Peizhi Zhang
Save this picture!
roof top. Image © Peizhi Zhang
roof top. Image © Peizhi Zhang

There are 102 rooms in total in this apartment, with 5 room types, depth from 5.6 meters to 7.6 meters. Each unit is divided into 3 or 4 modular partitions, which are entrance and bathroom, living area, sleeping area and extended workspace in sequence, each part is distinguished by different painting colors. We also introduce a LOFT type duo to the perfect height on the second floor of the original storehouse, and to separate the living area and the sleeping space. This typological and systematic arrangement enlarges the interior space in each unit, and could also increase the living condition by a clear functional zoning.

Save this picture!
apartment unit plan & axonometric
apartment unit plan & axonometric
Save this picture!
leisure space. Image © Kangshou Tang
leisure space. Image © Kangshou Tang
Save this picture!
leisure space. Image © Kangshou Tang
leisure space. Image © Kangshou Tang

The frontality of the east elevation is consisted of simple square façade language. We make the artistic design by the angle changes of the inner wall within each square. The orange and yellow painting simulates the shadow projected on the inner walls under different angle. And on a sunny morning, there will be a rich and interesting light and shadow changes at different time. The contrast between this large-area of white and orange wall also coordinate the coastal city spirit under the blue sky.

Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Kangshou Tang
entrance. Image © Kangshou Tang

The added corridor faces to the quiet inner courtyard, and the façade material is mainly a translucent 200mm-wide square glass brick. During the daytime, the soft light shines into the corridor through the glass bricks, and refracting the shadows of people moving; at night, the orange walls on the corridor and other public space are illuminated by artificial lighting, and the faint goose-yellow permeates into the outside, like overflowing orange juice, bringing young people a home-like warm feeling.

Save this picture!
lobby to courtyard. Image © Kangshou Tang
lobby to courtyard. Image © Kangshou Tang
Save this picture!
courtyard glass brick at night. Image © Kangshou Tang
courtyard glass brick at night. Image © Kangshou Tang

Landscape intervention is mainly on the treatment of the two courtyards and the terrace. The inner courtyard connected to the lobby, it is the first impression when entering the apartment, so we use white gravel and plants to create a quiet and comfort courtyard. The exterior landscape is mainly on hard paving, with different level of gray colors as the background of the building. Both courtyards and terrace are divided in island-shape patterns, attempting to bring a free and flexible landscape to the right-angled building footprint.

Save this picture!
aerial view of courtyard. Image © Peizhi Zhang
aerial view of courtyard. Image © Peizhi Zhang
Save this picture!
from courtyard to city. Image © Kangshou Tang
from courtyard to city. Image © Kangshou Tang

In The Origin of Works of Art, Heidegger mentions: “ The work is to be a work, only because the field the work opens up…to be a work means to set up a world”. For architectural works, to set up a world could also be understood as the establishment of a place. The renovation design for Yantai Chunhui Road youth apartment is no doubt experimental: it is not only a functional rearrangement to the original industrial building, but also an effort to find out the spiritual correspondence of the coastal city and the youth apartment. We adjust the relationship of the building and its surrounding city by manipulating the frontality on different directions; we create an unique and recognizable place for the youth apartment through the implantation of the artistic use of color and shadow on the façade; and we also trying to bring a sharing lifestyle and living experience for young people by the spatial design inside and outside.

Save this picture!
glass brick wall. Image © Kangshou Tang
glass brick wall. Image © Kangshou Tang
Save this picture!
glass brick wall. Image © Kangshou Tang
glass brick wall. Image © Kangshou Tang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MAT Office
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments China
Cite: "Yantai Chunhui Road Port Apartment / MAT Office" 30 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925655/yantai-chunhui-road-port-apartment-mat-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

east facade. Image © Kangshou Tang

烟台春晖路泊寓 / MAT 超级建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream