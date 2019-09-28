World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Brazil
  5. Metamoorfose Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Bar Hoegaarden Greenhouse / Metamoorfose Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bar Hoegaarden Greenhouse / Metamoorfose Studio

  • 13:00 - 28 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bar Hoegaarden Greenhouse / Metamoorfose Studio
Save this picture!
Bar Hoegaarden Greenhouse / Metamoorfose Studio, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 15

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a region marked by diversity, and in constant development and movement in São Paulo, the bar comes as a respite. The space, design by Metamoorfose Studio,  is shaped and having a collective concept in mind. A place where different sensorial experiences could be shared. It is an invitation to pause and reconnect among a daily hustle and bustle of a big city.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Based on vernacular nursery structures (Greenhouses), the exterior wooden atrium, while allows diffuse light input (horizontal structure), works as a transition area between the walkway and the bar. In order to incorporate different sensations in relation to the space, a short trail is walked through to the entrance lobby. It is a place with high ceilings, well lit and surrounded by nature. The outdoor garden is an extension of the space and, besides visually integrating the two ambiences, offers the city a new square, providing shelter and cold beer to the guests.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

With 360m², capacity for 200 people and a landscape project with 264 plants of 38 species, the space becomes appealing for people to get away from the daily hustle and bustle and enjoy a place surrounded by nature.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The original land was composed by two lots: a built shed and a parking lot. In the shed, every structure was exposed aiming to bring more illumination and ventilation to the covered area. For the old parking lot, a garden was proposed, which has, besides the large amount of plants, drainage floor to preserve the permeability of the soil. The integration of the lots was done through the façade, which unified access to space and a new volume built at the bottom of the land, which serves as support and service to the bar.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

In the external area, an adaptive layout was considered, where the living spaces could be easily disassembled to cater for different use proposals. Two fixed benches are placed in the garden  and the rest of the furniture can be rearranged for single people or groups just by moving the tables and chairs in or out, or even by placing together easily movable armchairs.  Stools and tables appear to have multiple functions next to trees and walls, which assures an informal ambience. Some exclusive pieces were created in partnership with some craft artists and artists in general, aiming to intensify the sensation such as wall papers, shared wooden tables and resin tables, always showing botanical themes.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Metamoorfose Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Bar Hoegaarden Greenhouse / Metamoorfose Studio" [Bar Hoegaarden Greenhouse / Metamoorfose Studio] 28 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925623/bar-hoegaarden-greenhouse-metamoorfose-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream