House in Mas Nou / 05 AM Arquitectura

© Adria Goula © Adria Goula © Adria Goula © Adria Goula + 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Spain, Spain
  • 05 AM Arquitectura
  • 3347.58 ft2
  • 2018

  • Lead Architects

    Joan Arnau, Carme Muñoz

  • Design Team

    Julia Esteve, Laura Rodrigo, Robert Comas

  • Photographs

  • Technical architect

    Laia Pla

  • Structural Consultant

    GMK – Miquel Llorens

  • Installations

    SJ12 Enginyers – Albert Colomer

  • Builder

    Construccions Alberca
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The house looks for a perpendicular position towards the hill, spinning its main body for a better orientation on the landscape. The interior spaces of the main ground are defined by four twisted structural walls perpendicular to the slope with their corners opened on the panorama, making this zigzag a direct consequence of this reasoning. 

© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula
Section 02
Section 02
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

The structural lines that define the inner spaces have different amplitudes and heights that increase progressively according to their uses, due to the concomitant roof in all of the house length. This single trapezoidal roof contains also exterior porches, ideal to protect the house from the direct sunlight and rain. Both spatially and functionally these are well-defined spaces that keep a certain privacy and independence between them, without losing their interrelationship and a global perception of the project.

© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

The house is designed to promote its outdoor life, and that is why it is placed next to the south limit, liberating a flat space with the best panorama of the landscape, but also for the garden and the swimming pool. This outdoor space is complemented with paved platforms on top of the bedrooms’ level, which is aligned to the map lines to assure a good contact with the natural plot.

© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

