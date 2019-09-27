World
  3. How to Improve Lighting in the Workplace

How to Improve Lighting in the Workplace

How to Improve Lighting in the Workplace
How to Improve Lighting in the Workplace
© David Foessel

© Luc Boegly © Yevhenii Avramenko © Jack Hobhouse © Matthijs van Roon

People spend several hours a day at their jobs. Work environments still fail to recognise the difference lighting can make to their work areas. Lighting is an important matter when talking about visual comfort and productivity. Optimized lighting can help to improve performance and there are best practice guidelines to determine which lighting systems work best for your workspace.

© Matthijs van Roon
© Matthijs van Roon

The main challenge is to find a balance between installation and maintenance expenses with functionality and visual needs.

To obtain a precise light we can use different lighting systems: uniform, localized and mixed. 

© Carlos Garmendia
© Carlos Garmendia

What is uniform lighting?

Is when the light is distributed regularly throughout the place, without taking into consideration the work positions. It is achieved by ensuring that the average level of lighting is equal to that required to perform the tasks correctly.

CAP / AAVP Architecture

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Logan Offices / SO-IL

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

What is localized lighting?

Localized lighting allows to distribute the light on a regular basis as the uniform illumination, but the location of the luminaires must be well studied in order to achieve an adequate light. You can use natural and artificial lighting, allowing you to create light intervals or different atmospheres and ambiances.

HofmanDujardin Office Villa / HofmanDujardin

© Matthijs van Roon
© Matthijs van Roon

Hey Banda / balbek bureau

© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The Green Studio / Fraher Architects

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

What is mixed lighting?

It is uniform lighting with localized support lighting. It is achieved using localized lighting fixtures near the work positions, reinforcing the general lighting.

Dongsi 5Lmeet / DAGA Architects

© wutou
© wutou

Tech901 / archimania

© Hank Mardukas
© Hank Mardukas

About this author
María Francisca González
Author

Cite: María Francisca González. "How to Improve Lighting in the Workplace" [La iluminación para espacios de trabajo: ejemplos de sistemas uniformes, localizados y mixtos] 27 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925587/how-to-improve-lighting-in-the-workplace/> ISSN 0719-8884

