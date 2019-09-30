World
  Enrico Fermi School / BDR bureau

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Enrico Fermi School / BDR bureau

  03:00 - 30 September, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Enrico Fermi School / BDR bureau
© Simone Bossi

  • Structural and Executive Planning

    Sintecna srl

  • Mechanics and Electrical Advisor

    Proeco ss

  • Sustainability and Acoustics Advisor

    Onleco srl

  • Construction Supervision

    Sintecna srl

  • Art Direction

    BDR bureau

  • Project Manager

    FCA Partecipazioni S.p.A
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The existing school building, built in the 1960s in the Nizza Millefonti district between the former industrial area of the Lingotto and the Po river in the south-east area of Turin, has been extended and it is functionally rethought. The new educational needs – in which the school becomes an integral part of the community and merges with the urban fabric – represents the future of education and architecture for the Italian school.

© Simone Bossi
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Simone Bossi

The Fermi School, a middle school, opens up to the urban sphere through the reorganization of its entrances and of its external spaces. The back of the existing building becomes the large new main entrance, shaping a green space while unfolding to the neighborhood and emphasizing the concept of a community school. The ground floor is an extension of the public space: integrating a series of services open to everyone, such as the gym, the library, the auditorium, and the cafeteria.

© Simone Bossi

BDR bureau mainly operates by addition: a new steel structure creates an inhabited envelope where the terraces are an integral part of the teaching program, embraces new connective spaces and works as a passive shield. The modularity of the new frame outlines a thread-like backbone, completed by a metal net that highlights the visual permeability and the relationship with the outside. The frame’s compositional scheme is also repeated in the old building, whose façades are treated with a multigrain plaster creating depth variations.

© Simone Bossi
Courtesy of BDR bureau

The façades of the new front and those facing towards the courtyards maintain large windows that enhance the relationship between the various different volumes and the outdoor spaces, bringing new meaning to the original layout. The ground floor is designed as a civic center, where the different functions are gathered in the atrium, directly connected with the garden and the two entrances. The atrium stretches to the upper floors thanks to a vertical element, a stairwell that evokes the external architectural language. The flexible library and auditorium space, the cafeteria and the gym complete the public spaces on the ground floor.

© Simone Bossi

On the two upper floors, the atrium accommodates recreational and collective spaces, while the educational activities are organized in clusters – spatial units composed of classrooms, cloakrooms, services and informal learning spaces. The classrooms become the meeting point and the linkage between inside and outside, retaining a visual connection to the common space and giving access to the terraces. Just like inthe experimental en plein air schools, educational and recreational activities take place outdoors. In these open spaces, the green areas and the dialog with the surrounding landscape encourage students and professors to meet and exchange ideas in their daily activities, thus adding great value.

Courtesy of BDR bureau

The planning project shared with the community carries an explicit and higher ambition as well: “to set the standard by building a school in both the pedagogical and educational sense”. At the same time, the innovation of the school structure and the inclusion of new architectural and spatial elements make the Fermi School by BDR bureau a case study, a replicable model for the requalification of the school building heritage.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Project location

BDR bureau
Steel Concrete

