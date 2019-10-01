World
  7. Modern Home / 5G Studio Collaborative

Modern Home / 5G Studio Collaborative

Modern Home / 5G Studio Collaborative
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

  • Curated by María Francisca González
  • 19:00 - 1 October, 2019
Sustainability & Green Design  · 
Dallas, United States

  • Architectural Team

    Yen Ong (Principal), Paul Merrill (Designer), Christine Robins-Elrod, Lauren Cadieux (Designer), Eric Bartlett, Ratima Suwanrumpha

  • Interior Designer

    Designs by Lynn Rush

  • Interior Design Team

    Lynn Rush

  • General Contractor

    Robert Hopson Construction Group

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Energy IQ

  • Landscape Architect

    Hocker Design Group

  • Civil Engineer

    RLK Engineering

  • MEP Engineer

    IDG, Ltd

  • Acoustical/AV Consultant

    Platinum Satellite

  • Tech/Telecomm/Data Consultant

    Pro Tech T Security

  • Security Consultant

    Pro Tech T Security

  • Manufacturers

    American Tile, Atlas Concorde, Bulthaup, Daltile, Stonepeak Ceramics, Storyland, Thermador, VELUX Commercial, Western Window Systems, Zip Sheathing
© Adam Mørk
Text description provided by the architects. The Winnwood Residence is a new 4,600 SF, single-story, a single-family contemporary residence that gives the owner the sense of living in the outdoor landscape year-round. The owner is an interior designer who has a deep love for gardening. The house is surrounded on all four sides by extensively landscaped areas, one of the sides being a conservation park managed by the Texas Parks & Wildlife and the US Dept. of Interior. 

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Adam Mørk
It was conceived as a solid black plaster mass, sitting within an enclosed garden, from which exterior voids were carved to create transition zones between the built and the natural. From within the house, all viewpoints to the exterior terminate upon lush landscaping. Large sliding glass doors open completely full width into integrated pockets in the walls on opposing ends of the house to allow natural ventilation to pass through the main living areas. The interior architecture is a simple, limpid space that is well daylit through full-height windows and a large skylight. 

© Adam Mørk
Rendered in smooth reflective interior plaster, the natural outdoor conditions lend subtle coloration upon the surfaces. The exterior finish is black plaster upon which climbing Boston Ivy is expected to overtake overtime; the shadowy blackness of the exterior surfaces allows one to truly enjoy light, not shadow, filtering through the trees. The architecture elegantly and quietly achieves its sustainability objectives; proposes a new vocabulary of architecture that is decidedly un-local yet celebrates Texas living, and is very much about the landscape as it is about the interior.

© Adam Mørk
It is certified USGBC LEED for Homes Platinum; is a Net Positive Energy project; and utilizes Geothermal Heat Pump, Photovoltaic Solar Array, and Rainwater Harvesting. We introduced and educated the Owner on sustainability matters throughout the process; the Owner's project requirements did not initially include any sustainability requirements. We felt it important to strive for an exceptional architectural statement to embody environmental stewardship at a scale that sheltered the smallest unit of society.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Sections
Sections
© Adam Mørk
Cite: "Modern Home / 5G Studio Collaborative" 01 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925585/modern-home-5g-studio-collaborative/> ISSN 0719-8884

