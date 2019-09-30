World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Thailand
  5. ForX Design Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Grillicious Restaurant / ForX Design Studio

Grillicious Restaurant / ForX Design Studio

  • 06:00 - 30 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Grillicious Restaurant / ForX Design Studio
Save this picture!
Grillicious Restaurant / ForX Design Studio, © Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

© Tinnaphop Chawatin © Tinnaphop Chawatin © Tinnaphop Chawatin © Tinnaphop Chawatin + 53

  • Architects

    ForX Design Studio

  • Location

    456, 777, 777/1 Terminal 21 Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri, Thailand

  • Category

    Restaurant

  • Lead Architects

    Atta Pornsumalee (Architect), Worawut Eksuwanchareon (Interior designer)

  • Area

    650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Tinnaphop Chawatin

  • Team

    Phee Pureepasawong (Architect), Thanawan Kaimarn (Interior designer), Supawadee Phaholyut (Interior)

  • Construction Team

    In-Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

Text description provided by the architects. Grillicious is a Japanese style barbeque restaurant located in the central area of Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand. A brutalist tropical restaurant (building) is separated into 6 zones which consist of welcome space, main dining area, dining wing area, expansion space, dining courtyard, and main kitchen. Spaces are divided by the walls inspired by the original BBQ bonfire pit.

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

Overhead planes are defined by Lean-to roof metal structure which creates various volumes for vertical spaces in each zone. Moreover, space between roof cover and walls introduces soft natural light into the space. Regarding tropical architecture criteria, the wall is not only dividing the space but also create a winding path for all areas.

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
Save this picture!
Perspective Section GIF
Perspective Section GIF
Save this picture!
Perspective Section Diagram
Perspective Section Diagram
Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

The wall creates superimposed scenes and stands against the shade and shadow from trees in the courtyard. Open space in front of the restaurant creates transitional space between streetscape and restaurant, arrays of trees on the pave leads people from outside into the main lobby inside and connect people to the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
Save this picture!
Diagram 5
Diagram 5
Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

Welcome space is highlight by the shade of red interior lighting and the main beverage bar with bamboo ceiling links wall decorated with charcoals, main dining, and lobby area.

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ForX Design Studio
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Thailand
Cite: "Grillicious Restaurant / ForX Design Studio" 30 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925584/grillicious-restaurant-forx-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream