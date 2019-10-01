25 Kent Building / Gensler + HWKN

+ 35

Owners Rubenstein Partners and Heritage Equity Partners

Manufacturers Pure + FreeForm

Text description provided by the architects. 25 Kent is Brooklyn’s first ground-up, speculative commercial building in 40 years and Williamsburg’s only all-new office building providing unobstructed views of the soon-to-be-expanded Bushwick Inlet Park, East River, and Manhattan skyline.

As such, 25 Kent offers companies a unique opportunity to plant their corporate flag in Williamsburg, a neighborhood recognized globally for its innovation and creative energy.