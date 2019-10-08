World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. China
  5. Jí Architect
  6. 2019
  7. One-day Tea Pavilion / Jí Architect

One-day Tea Pavilion / Jí Architect

Save this project
One-day Tea Pavilion / Jí Architect

Bird's eye view. Image © Boris Shiu perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect + 18

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavillion  · 
Xishuangbanna, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Jí Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    25.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Designer

    Wenhui Lu, Jieran Li

  • Collaborative Team

    SMiTH, Beijing (Jun He, Qian Ye, Yin Zha)

  • Photographs

  • Contractor

    Chuanwen Liu

  • Build

    Yin Zha, Qian Xu, Baoke, Donghao Li, Xiaolin, Boris Shiu, Chao Chen, Jieran Li, Wenhui Lu, Tea Farmer
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Bird's eye view. Image © Boris Shiu
Bird's eye view. Image © Boris Shiu

Text description provided by the architects. Jí Architect designed and installed a tea pavilion at the request of SMiTH (Beijing) a brand image design consultant of a tea company. The pavilion was intended to accommodate approximately 20 to 40 participants of Mountain Trip to Tea Plantations, an outdoor event organized by the tea company, when they were drinking tea and watching Chinese tea ceremony in the open air. The design needed to consider the convenience of installation, dismantling, and reuse of dismantled components for the next year's event. All the components of the pavilion were made in Beijing and delivered for on-site installation.

Save this picture!
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Save this picture!
Tea brandimagedesign, Art director He Jun, Designer He Jun, Ye Qian, Wang Qian
Tea brandimagedesign, Art director He Jun, Designer He Jun, Ye Qian, Wang Qian

The location of the tea pavilion is on a ridge of Yibang tea mountain, the northernmost part of Mengla County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province. The mountain ridge is said to be a section the Ancient Tea Horse Road. It reaches deep into jungle, surrounded by dense tea plants. Besides fulfilling the pavilion's intended purpose, we made use of the "line" element of the tea brand image to present a "line" on the mountain ridge, which not only infused a sense of ritual into the design but echoed the brand image.

Save this picture!
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
Save this picture!
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

The number of each year's event participants is a variable ranging from 20 to 40, so the design of the pavilion should be a flexible solution to accommodate different number of participants. After the components were made, we were clearly informed that the number of this event's participants would be 39.

Save this picture!
detail diagram
detail diagram
Save this picture!
detail. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
detail. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

We designed a simple three-way brass component to connect with oak wood so that any single person could install and dismantle the pavilion with an Allen key. And there is an instruction manual that, if followed, will make the installation and dismantling an ease.

Save this picture!
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect
perspective. Image Courtesy of Jí Architect

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Jí Architect
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion China
Cite: "One-day Tea Pavilion / Jí Architect" 08 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925535/one-day-tea-pavilion-ji-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream