World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Ben Walker Architects
  6. 2018
  7. SG House / Ben Walker Architects

SG House / Ben Walker Architects

  • 17:00 - 27 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SG House / Ben Walker Architects
Save this picture!
SG House / Ben Walker Architects, © Lightstudies & BWA
© Lightstudies & BWA

© Lightstudies & BWA © Lightstudies & BWA © Lightstudies & BWA © Lightstudies & BWA + 27

Save this picture!
© Lightstudies & BWA
© Lightstudies & BWA

Text description provided by the architects. The new house is located in a leafy inner north suburb of Canberra. There is a surrounding established mature landscape and tall canopies are visible from the back yard. The project responds to the client's desire for inverted privacy – a central courtyard formed the primary design gesture and allowed for introverted views within the block, and a largely blank, private interaction with the public street.

Save this picture!
© Lightstudies & BWA
© Lightstudies & BWA

The internal planning of spaces is sequenced to utilize the courtyard as a navigation device and also as a separator of public and private functions. The house perimeter to the courtyard is glazed allowing views and light deep into all sides of the floor plan. Rooms are multi-purpose to provide the flexibility of use and function. 

Save this picture!
© Lightstudies & BWA
© Lightstudies & BWA

The exterior of the house comprises a combination of muted charcoal steel cladding and dry pressed brickwork. The dry pressed brick is reminiscent of original local cottages and settles the house into the original 1960s and 1970s streetscape and precinct. Finely detailed window hoods are used to provide shade and define visible apertures.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The north-facing glazed walls allow high levels of sunlight onto the insulated concrete slab to passively heat the house in winter. The internal thermal mass assists in regulating temperatures in summer. The openable nature of the glazed walls allows for entertaining of large gatherings internally or externally depending on the weather of the day…

Save this picture!
© Lightstudies & BWA
© Lightstudies & BWA

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ben Walker Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "SG House / Ben Walker Architects" 27 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925534/sg-house-ben-walker-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream