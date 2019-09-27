World
  7. Apartment in Tokiwadai / MMAAA

Apartment in Tokiwadai / MMAAA

Apartment in Tokiwadai / MMAAA
© Kenta Hasegawa
  • Architects

    MMAAA

  • Location

    Tokiwadai, Itabashi City, Tokyo 174-0071, Japan

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architect

    Ryosuke Motohashi

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Kenta Hasegawa

  • Design Team

    Tatsuro Miki

  • Clients

    True Property Management Co.ltd.,

  • Engineering

    Yoshinori Tokuyasu
Text description provided by the architects. The surroundings of this apartment are defined as a residential area and semi-industrial area in urban planning and their height is suppressed to low by road diagonal limitation and sun shadow regulation. In this sense, the void above which nobody can occupy physically is kept as a secondary product of this regulation. In Japan, the city is always going to be renewed by the buildings scrapped and built repeatedly. On the other hand, the void in the sky keeps to exist from the past to present and it is expected to be continued to the future.

Perspective Section
Perspective Section
When I designing architecture in such a dynamic urban situation, the void in the sky can be referred to as the static foundation. This apartment is composed of 7 studios. They are stacked in 6 floors including a basement floor. Floor height is suppressed to 2,500mm and minimized staircase is located in the center. L-shaped unit or maisonnette unit in which L-shaped space shifted and overlapped are enclosing staircase core.

Units have more or less 2.5meters width but long dwelling volumes, and their ends are basically opened as a terrace or a bathroom. This spatial composition allows every dwelling to have multi-directed windows and they can face on the surrounding void thoroughly without generating building backside. Because of the tiny width of each dwellings, all space inside is recognized as a perimeter or window side. Whether willing or not, the distance between the body inside and window is so short that the person must feel to take a spill to the outside or that the void is held to a room inside in bodily sensation.

Elevations
Elevations
Project location

