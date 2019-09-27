The Camp / Fearon Hay Architects

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Sited on an estuarine headland off Tawharanui Peninsula, the Bishops Hill Encampment is a small scale structure. The pair of minor dwellings are strategically sited to achieve an occupation of the land that feels both timeless and relaxed.

The external appearance of each building uses a combination of exposed timber framework and timber shutters, both with a natural oil finish, embedded harmoniously in the side of the hill amongst the undulating landscape.

The structures sit perched on sloping land that carries on down to the waterline and is positioned to create a sheltered, central space between, where the outdoor living can take place. The encampment has been designed to be simple accommodation, capturing the essence of old style informal baching and camping.

Divided into two buildings: Living and sleeping, each space has been thoughtfully arranged to accommodate the essential, basic living needs. The small spaces open up to the surrounding landscape through their operable walls in place of windows, further accentuating the relationship to the exterior and overall feel of ‘camping’.