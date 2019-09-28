World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Cinematic Documentary Shows Journey of Landscape Healing

Cinematic Documentary Shows Journey of Landscape Healing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Cinematic Documentary Shows Journey of Landscape Healing
Save this picture!
Cinematic Documentary Shows Journey of Landscape Healing , Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter
Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter

The various practices of mankind over the past decades have taken a huge toll on the environment. People of all nationalities, interests, and career backgrounds have been trying to find means to heal the wounded landscapes and shed light on the environmental crisis. 

Directed by BAFTA-nominated film director Richard John Seymour and produced by Norwegian design firm 3RW arkitekter, Landscape Healing is a cinematic documentary that follows the journey of a diverse group of people who have been setting a paradigm for humanity's greatest challenge: the rewilding of our planet back to a sustainable level.

Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter Courtesy of Forsvarets Mediesenter + 25

Since the early 21st century, 3RW arkitekter has used an innovative design approach to restore vast areas off-land owned by the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency (NDEA). After decades of efficiency alterations, the NDEA’s sites were left abandoned and unsuitable for public use, due to polluted natural resources, unexploded bombs, and abandoned structures. With the help of historians, archaeologists, engineers, politicians, and soldiers, the architecture office resorted to architectural methods to restore these places.

Save this picture!
© 3RW Arkitekter
© 3RW Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter
Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© NDEA
© NDEA

When completed, this national project will include the biggest environmental restoration initiative in the country's history, freeing up more than 20,000 hectares of nature. 

Save this picture!
© COWI
© COWI
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter
Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Forsvarets Mediesenter
Courtesy of Forsvarets Mediesenter
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter
Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© NDEA
© NDEA

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Cinematic Documentary Shows Journey of Landscape Healing " 28 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925487/cinematic-documentary-shows-journey-of-landscape-healing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream