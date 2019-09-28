Cinematic Documentary Shows Journey of Landscape Healing

Save this picture! Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter

The various practices of mankind over the past decades have taken a huge toll on the environment. People of all nationalities, interests, and career backgrounds have been trying to find means to heal the wounded landscapes and shed light on the environmental crisis.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated film director Richard John Seymour and produced by Norwegian design firm 3RW arkitekter, Landscape Healing is a cinematic documentary that follows the journey of a diverse group of people who have been setting a paradigm for humanity's greatest challenge: the rewilding of our planet back to a sustainable level.

+ 25

Since the early 21st century, 3RW arkitekter has used an innovative design approach to restore vast areas off-land owned by the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency (NDEA). After decades of efficiency alterations, the NDEA’s sites were left abandoned and unsuitable for public use, due to polluted natural resources, unexploded bombs, and abandoned structures. With the help of historians, archaeologists, engineers, politicians, and soldiers, the architecture office resorted to architectural methods to restore these places.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter

When completed, this national project will include the biggest environmental restoration initiative in the country's history, freeing up more than 20,000 hectares of nature.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Richard John Seymour & 3RW Arkitekter