  Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI

Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI

  • 00:00 - 26 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI
Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI, © Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang

© Yang Zhang

© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The city sports center, which started construction on September 6, 2010, is built in a beautiful environment. It is located in the central area of Yudong, near Wenyu Lake. It was designed by Australian POPULOUS Andrew and Siddi (Beijing) International Design Consultant Co., Ltd., China Architecture Construction of the Eighth Engineering Bureau. The total investment of the project is more than 1.2 billion yuan, the actual land area is 646 mu, and the total construction area is 101,700 square meters. It consists of four main buildings: stadium, gymnasium, swimming pool and comprehensive training hall. It is mainly used for regional and national single competitions. . The completion of the sports center will effectively alleviate the current situation of insufficient sports facilities and lack of training venues in Datong City.

© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang

It is understood that the design of the entire sports center is inspired by the stunning natural features of the Loess Plateau. Each of the main elements is full of strength and majesty, showing the Taihang Mountains in the east, Luliang Mountain in the west, Hengshan and Wutai Mountain in the north. The style reflects the history of Datong as a military location in several dynasties, and the important economic role played by modern Datong in the mining and finance industries.

© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang

The rich layering of the stadium is like the pattern and rhythm of the Yungang Grottoes, reflecting the harmonious characteristics of multiculturalism and multi-ethnic integration in the history of northern China. The total number of seats in the stadium is about 30,000. It is divided into four floors. The basement is the stadium, the athletes' facilities, the indoor training ground and the shooting range, as well as other operational, storage, equipment and other backcourt functional spaces. The first floor is the platform floor. The main entrance level of the audience and the lower level of the viewing platform; the second level is the official/body school level, including the box and the technical room, which can be used as a physical school classroom. The third floor is the upper deck, which includes a semi-open spectator hall and spectator facilities. The building's architectural shape incorporates the athlete's physical strength and graceful movement. The ground floor is 2 stories above ground and can accommodate approximately 8,000 seats.

© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang

The design concept of the swimming pool mainly emphasizes the powerful movements of the swimmers in the water, the natural swimming posture, and the strength and clear outline of the athlete's muscles. The swimming pool has 3 floors and a basement floor, which can accommodate 1,500 fixed seats and 1000 temporary seats.

© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang

Project location

"Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI" 26 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yang Zhang

大同体育中心 / POPULOUS + CCDI

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

