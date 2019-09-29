World
Baía de Todos os Santos Refuge / Sotero Arquitetos

  • 05:00 - 29 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Baía de Todos os Santos Refuge / Sotero Arquitetos
  • Architects

    Sotero Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Adriano Mascarenhas, Viviane Vieira

  • Design team

    Fernando Teixeira, Catarina Leite, Beatriz Britto

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Lucas Assis

  • Clients

    Casas Conceito 2019

  • Engineering

    Eng Construtora

  • Landscape

    Alex Sá / Terra Verde Paisagismo
Text description provided by the architects. The coastal landscape, a daily inspiration for Adriano Mascarenhas and Viviane Vieira blends perfectly with their contemporary and timeless style of design. For Casas Concept show, a representative atmosphere of an urban beach getaway was conceive for a cosmopolitan couple who value genuine seacoast beauty. The choice was to privilege materials in a bright space, with pure and light lines, reflecting the Office’s language. The 100sqm space is composed of neutral-colored coverings, woods and fabrics, featuring a combination of the delicate nuances of Limestone Crema Catalunya in brushed finish and Pequi Almond wood flooring, known as Amazon Oak.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
In this context, they sought to incorporate works by representative current contemporary artists. The project explores the use of handcrafted joinery, featuring custom-made lining, niches, panels, cabinets and shelves designed by Sotero Architects. All furniture was structured using defective MDF sheets and laminated on site with 6mm sheets, seeking better use of material and generating lower cost for the project.

Another striking feature in space is the furniture signed by renowned Brazilian designers. Poltrona Carbono 26 created by Marcus Ferreira, Poltrona Beg, by designer Sérgio Rodrigues, the Menna Chair, currently produced by Fernando Mendes, Poltrona Asturias, a work by Atelier Carlos Motta, the Sofa and Gap Bed, launched in 2019 by Designer Bruno Faucs, as well as Dinn Dining Table and Ella Chairs, signed by Jader Almeida. The result is a welcoming atmosphere, in simple ways, with balance in the compositions and in harmony with the maritime landscape, characteristic of Baía de Todos os Santos.

Cite: "Baía de Todos os Santos Refuge / Sotero Arquitetos" [Refúgio Baía de Todos os Santos / Sotero Arquitetos] 29 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925428/baia-de-todos-os-santos-refuge-sotero-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

