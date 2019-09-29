Baía de Todos os Santos Refuge / Sotero Arquitetos

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsAdriano Mascarenhas, Viviane Vieira
-
Design teamFernando Teixeira, Catarina Leite, Beatriz Britto
-
Area100.0 m2
-
Project Year2019
-
Photographs
-
ClientsCasas Conceito 2019
-
EngineeringEng Construtora
-
LandscapeAlex Sá / Terra Verde Paisagismo
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The coastal landscape, a daily inspiration for Adriano Mascarenhas and Viviane Vieira blends perfectly with their contemporary and timeless style of design. For Casas Concept show, a representative atmosphere of an urban beach getaway was conceive for a cosmopolitan couple who value genuine seacoast beauty. The choice was to privilege materials in a bright space, with pure and light lines, reflecting the Office’s language. The 100sqm space is composed of neutral-colored coverings, woods and fabrics, featuring a combination of the delicate nuances of Limestone Crema Catalunya in brushed finish and Pequi Almond wood flooring, known as Amazon Oak.
In this context, they sought to incorporate works by representative current contemporary artists. The project explores the use of handcrafted joinery, featuring custom-made lining, niches, panels, cabinets and shelves designed by Sotero Architects. All furniture was structured using defective MDF sheets and laminated on site with 6mm sheets, seeking better use of material and generating lower cost for the project.
Another striking feature in space is the furniture signed by renowned Brazilian designers. Poltrona Carbono 26 created by Marcus Ferreira, Poltrona Beg, by designer Sérgio Rodrigues, the Menna Chair, currently produced by Fernando Mendes, Poltrona Asturias, a work by Atelier Carlos Motta, the Sofa and Gap Bed, launched in 2019 by Designer Bruno Faucs, as well as Dinn Dining Table and Ella Chairs, signed by Jader Almeida. The result is a welcoming atmosphere, in simple ways, with balance in the compositions and in harmony with the maritime landscape, characteristic of Baía de Todos os Santos.