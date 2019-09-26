World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Maria Ines Costa
  6. 2019
  7. MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa

  02:00 - 26 September, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa
MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

  • Engineering

    Ricardo Pereira

  • Styling

    Maria João Correia

  • Furniture

    Miljo

  • Construction

    Leonido & Filhos, Lda

  • Communication/Design

    João Aparício
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the bank of the historical National 18 and with a view over the Serra da Estrela, the old house began by occupying the rocks that rose near the stream that flows through it.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Built at the beginning of the 20th century, the shape allows us to guess a two-storey house of humble character, which simultaneously served the agricultural and residential activity of the family.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The agricultural land is extended to the north along the National Road, the house was established to the south, where the rock did not allow any kind of cultivation. Around the 1950s, an annex was added, which was located to the north of the existing house.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

After years of abandonment and the result of a family legacy, the project started from the need to rehabilitate the building, adapting it to today's modern comfort. The challenge was to control the demanding budget with a simple and flexible program. The house can be a vacation house, a permanent house, or in the future, a guest house.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The project consists of 3 bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and storage room, and this did not allow the preservation of the buildings original functions.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
West Facade
West Facade
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

On the other hand, the local regulations limited the use of the land.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The pre-existing building was maintained and the idea of the annex proved to be a starting point for the concept of the project. The annex thus serves its own function: in the absence of space, an adjacent space is built.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The rooms are divided over the two floors of the granite building, one of them, a storage room that can be converted into a sleeping space in the future. The common spaces, the kitchen and living room, are in the annex. Regarding the form, the granite and roof prism were extruded. In materiality, the new and old were distinguished, sheltered under the same roof: the stone and the corrugated sheet, side-by-side and in continuity.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Inside, the neutrality given by the simplicity of the materials and the illusion of the absence of detail was sought. The idea of interiority is conveyed in the use of the openings, strategically located towards the landscape and by the punctual use of wood.

About this office
Maria Ines Costa
Office
Filipe Pina
Office

Cite: "MCR2 House / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa" [Casa MCR2 / Filipe Pina + Maria Ines Costa] 26 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925408/mcr2-house-filipe-pina-plus-maria-ines-costa/> ISSN 0719-8884

