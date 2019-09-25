World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. 05 AM Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Casa en Tamariu / 05 AM Arquitectura

Casa en Tamariu / 05 AM Arquitectura

  • 00:00 - 25 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa en Tamariu / 05 AM Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Casa en Tamariu / 05 AM Arquitectura, © Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

© Adria Goula © Adria Goula © Adria Goula © Adria Goula + 31

  • Architects

    05 AM Arquitectura

  • Location

    Tamariu, Spain

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Joan Arnau, Carme Muñoz

  • Design team

    Julia Esteve, Laura Rodrigo

  • Area

    338.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Adria Goula

  • Technical Architect

    Planas-Casadevall

  • Structural engineer

    GMK – Miquel Llorens

  • Engineering

    SJ12 Enginyers – Albert Colomer

  • Builder

    Xiu Cargol
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

Text description provided by the architects. On a highly sloped plot with the access on the upper side, we designed a compact house in contact with the street and the north side of the plot, freeing spaces on the south side. In order to get the best views, the volume spins its direction looking for the seaside front. The resulting house responds to the two main features of the plot: the perspectives on the sea and the hill slope.

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

On the other hand, the lower floor is oriented following the hill direction in order to grant a better contact with the natural plot, creating at the same time a terrace on the main floor that gets wider as it reaches the south side. The final volume is resolved with an inclined eave tailored according to the land topography that preserves the general linearity of the house. This specific solution improves the interior spaces and their exposure to the sun. The living areas of the house are disposed around the fireplace, creating a sequence of double-height spaces oriented to south, bringing sunlight inside the house.

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

Next to the dining room there is a nice outdoor space protected by a sunshade that fosters its outdoor life. In the bisecting line of the two main volumes we placed a spiral staircase that incorporates intermediate slabs of generous dimensions that becomes part of the programme. On the lower floor, the arrival of the stairs is used as a polyvalent space with an outdoor exit. In general lines, it is a house where both the exterior and the interior are designed to enjoy the Mediterranean climate, placing all the main spaces on the south side, in front of the seaside.

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

Como una prolongación del interior una zona exterior protegida por una pérgola generando un ámbito muy agradable para hacer vida al exterior. En la bisectriz de los dos volúmenes principales que organizan la planta se sitúa una escalera de caracol que incorpora unos rellanos intermedios de dimensiones más generosas que forman parte del programa funcional.

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

En la planta inferior el espacio de llegada de la escalera se convierte en una zona de uso polivalente con una salida al exterior. Se trata de una casa donde la volumetría tanto exterior como interior está pensada para disfrutar del sol y las buenas vistas, liberando la máxima superficie útil exterior orientada al sur.

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
05 AM Arquitectura
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Casa en Tamariu / 05 AM Arquitectura" [Casa en Tamariu / 05 AM Arquitectura] 25 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925350/casa-en-tamariu-05-am-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream