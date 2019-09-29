Deja Vu House 2 / Nemo Studio

+ 49

Architects Nemo Studio

Location Mg4-08 & 08A, Vinhomes Dragonbay, Ha Long, Vietnam

Category Lodging

Lead architects Liz Nguyen, Nghiem Phong

Design Team Aki Phuong, Nguyen Hoang Viet, Vu Tien

Area 668.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Loading...

Project manager & supervisor Tran Vu Duong, Chu Tuan Anh, Do Chi Canh

Client Deja Vu

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Deja vu house 2, located in new urban off the coast of Ha Long Bay, is joint by two shophouses and renovated interior as hometel and café.

All the functional rooms embrace a void placed in the center of the house. This void is expanded when ascending the stairs, allowing more air, light, sunshine and even rain, hence reflecting the most subtle movements of the climate in a coastal city and supporting plants grown inside the void.

Elevator and stairs are utilized to move among floors. In particular, the stairs, which made of wood and steel, combining with bridge corridors aim to create distinct views to various directions and more open space for the void.

Bedrooms arranged from the 2nd floor to 4th floor are altered in dimension to fit the expanding area of the void and generate space diversity. Despite being row house type, the bedrooms can still access natural light, including bathrooms, bathtubs and balconies, thus connecting with beachy atmosphere and acquiring “mini resort” feelings. In order to reach this open space but still keep privacy for customers, ventilation bricks, sufficiently prevalent in tropical countries, are applied in this project.

1st Floor Plan existing / renovation

The lobby in first floor is aimed for reception, waiting room, café and other functions. These functional spots also surround the void, which plants a star fruit tree and posesses a porch-like area with wood floor. Therefore, visitors can enjoy outdoor atmosphere and easily swap between interior and semi-interior space.

Rooftop is served as an outdoor party space or simply a playground viewing Ha Long Bay, certainly bringing coastal feelings.

Besides, our architects even use handmade items and combine wood furnitures with metal in different details, such as holders, water pipes, hammer, etc. Specially, wagons are recycled to inspire an unforgetable and unseparatable memory of coal mining of local people in this city.