Foster+Partners Reveal First Image for Hospital in Shanghai

Foster + Partners has created in partnership with Luye Medical and Cleveland Clinic, a healthcare facility, challenging the traditional hospital prototypes. The design of the general medical hospital in Shanghai’s New Hong Qiao International Medical Center aims to generate a new type of patient experience.

The world’s first “Cleveland Clinic Connect” project, will integrate leading specialties that will be associated through social spaces. In fact, circulation will be mainly clustered, and functional spaces will be grouped around the central atrium. The modular plan creates flexibility “to adapt to future changes in the building layout and the integration of new technology”.

China’s extraordinary growth story presents immense potential to push the boundaries of innovation in healthcare. The Shanghai Luye Lilan Hospital offers an opportunity to create a new world-leading blueprint for healthcare in the future, integrating the latest technology and patient-centric care in a flexible facility that is immersed in nature. -- Ben Scott, Partner, Foster + Partners

Green spaces are proven to be efficient in the healthcare system and help reduce recovery times with patients, hence the natural green envelope that surrounds the project. The building is submerged in a natural landscape, generating a playful game of natural light. Volumes put in place intimate spaces with low ceilings and familiar proportions. In fact, this improvement allows “patients to feel at home” and enhances the flow of connectivity with the exterior space.