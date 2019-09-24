Studio House El Sucucho / Sin.Tesis Arquitectos

Architects Sin.Tesis Arquitectos

Location Rosario, Argentina

Category Houses

Lead Architect Elisa Fuscaldo, Sebastian Gomez

Area 60.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photography Ramiro Sosa

Manufacturers Loading...

Calculation Engineer Sebastian Gomez

Manufacturers Loading...

’Sucucho: pejorative colloquial name for a space. Small, dirty, precarious, poorly lit and poorly ventilated room.

We call it Sucucho, and it is our home-studio. Sucucho is an ironic way of referring to what we were aiming for when we designed the house. The initial objective was precisely that, to design and execute a dwelling-sucucho, understood as a small space in which to host housing and a working space. The irony is that, if a sucucho refers to something precarious, poorly lit, poorly ventilated, our imperative was, from the beginning, to achieve precisely the opposite, but to simultaneously to achieve this in a small space. This would allow us to be able to afford it economically in the contextual conditions at hand: a house on a lot in Rosario, discarding in this sense the prospect of migrating to the metropolitan area, of rural-urban transition, so resorted in recent years as a way of acquiring lots at affordable costs.

With this starting point, we built a house on an urban lot of 4x4 m, transiting an oscillating line between desire, ideal and concrete resources. Between the operations on the continuous weft of bricks in their different opacity conditions, and the subtraction operations on volumetric mass, there is a search oriented to configure the spaces as a pause, an intermediate point, in the transition between tangible material and intangible material. The planes of light are edge, or the opacity of the continuous brick frame is edge, or a transition between one and another situation is edge. The perception of the spaces at eye level are relativized with the divergence of heights, contrasts, oppositions.

The inner-outer limits blur, the dimensions too. Absolute values are relativized. It is not about the dimensions but about the proportions, it is not so much about the light as an absolute presence but about its appearance in different filter conditions, of the reflections and of their thousands of shadow games. In a programmatic sense, but in the same line, is not about the substantive quality of the premises of the house, as the actions that enable: there is no kitchen, there is the action of cooking; there is no local office, there is the action of working; there is no living room, there is the action of sitting comfortable and meeting; there is no local patio, there is the action of going outside and sunbathing.



525/5000In this there is always a relativization, divergence, between what each space is objectively - a reduced footprint of 4 × 4 m - and what results subjectively - living spaces. We question the extent to which the qualities of light, visual, spatial eloquence, optimization of equipment and furniture, can enrich not only perception but also the use of spaces that in other subjective conditions, but equally objective, would be much less desirable to stay, to live.

Between one reflection and another, succucho means an ever present experimentation. It happened and passes as a round trip between what we believe - ideally - and what we can - specifically -, in an always constant interpellation to our positions and ideals against what we understand we should be and do as architects, against the role of housing today and facing the question about what is the ideal contemporary city today