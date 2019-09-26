World
The Emergency of Beijing Water Group / 6A8 studio, South elevation. Image © Xiaodong Wang
South elevation. Image © Xiaodong Wang

Complete. Image © Xiaodong Wang West elevation. Image © Xiaodong Wang Entrance lobby. Image © Xiaodong Wang Atrium. Image © Xiaodong Wang + 29

Complete. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Complete. Image © Xiaodong Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Pilotis, roof terrace, free plan, free façade…… About 90 years ago, in Europe, Le Corbusier took an important step towards an architecture. He led the revolution in the structure and space of modern architecture. This kind of space brings real practicality and comfort to users.

West elevation. Image © Xiaodong Wang
West elevation. Image © Xiaodong Wang

The Emergency Center of Beijing Water Group is responsible for the safety of the whole core urban water network. The original site can no longer meet the growing demand. In 2015, near the middle of west 4th ring road of Beijing, the new Emergency Center broke ground.

South side night perspective view. Image © Xiaodong Wang
South side night perspective view. Image © Xiaodong Wang

There are 6 floors on the ground. We designed vertical partitions according to different functions. In this building, everything revolves around the key function — emergency handing.

Partial perspective of the rescue hall. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Partial perspective of the rescue hall. Image © Xiaodong Wang

The 1st floor is the emergency handing floor. We only set up lobby、emergency center and vertical transportation access. The rest of 1st floor is entirely free for parking 22 oversize vehicle. This kind of design can ensure the vehicles departed to target as soon as possible. In consideration of security and efficiency, we separated the route of vehicle and people.

Space analysis
Space analysis

Floor from 3rd to 6th is defined as the office floor, which needs to be quiet、efficient and private.

Entrance lobby. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Entrance lobby. Image © Xiaodong Wang

This zone is completely separated from the ground floor, only connected by elevators and stairs. A four-floor atrium connects this zone. It is open to sky, bring sunshine and air. Corridor、service and communicate space are arranged around the atrium. The office near the outer wall.

Atrium. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Atrium. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Atrium. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Atrium. Image © Xiaodong Wang

The 2nd floor is the public-service floor, include dining room、 meeting room、bathroom and public space. This floor connects with lobby through an atrium.

Atrium. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Atrium. Image © Xiaodong Wang

The roof is equipment area, but we also set up a free space for people to overlook western mountain.

Rest area. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Rest area. Image © Xiaodong Wang

We designed outside stairs and terrace both at the west and east termination. It is mainly considering the requirements of the specification and leisure space for people. The space of stairs also reflected on the façade.

Outdoor staircase. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Outdoor staircase. Image © Xiaodong Wang

The façade design fully respects the internal functions. We used the white and gray aluminum plate on the façade. White part surrounds the pilotis floor like a ribbon, width varies with function. Gray part surrounds the 3rd-6th floor. All aluminum plate divided into modules. All façade surround 2nd floor is glass curtain and retreated inward to fit the internal public function.

Night view. Image © Xiaodong Wang
Night view. Image © Xiaodong Wang

Project location

