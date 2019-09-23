World
  7. Segerstedthuset Extension in Uppsala University / 3XN

Segerstedthuset Extension in Uppsala University / 3XN

  • 12:00 - 23 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Segerstedthuset Extension in Uppsala University / 3XN
Segerstedthuset Extension in Uppsala University / 3XN, © Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

© Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk + 41

  • Architects

    3XN

  • Location

    Dag Hammarskjölds Väg 7, 752 37 Uppsala, Sweden

  • Category

    University

  • Area

    22100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adam Mørk

  • Clients

    Akademiska Hus

  • Engineering

    ELU AB

  • Landscape

    TEMA AB

  • Consultants

    NCC

  • Collaborators

    Indicum, Helenius AB, Rejlers AB, BRIAB AB, ACAD, Jordan Akustik, Bjerking AB, White AB, PQR AB, J Projekt
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. Uppsala University is the oldest university in the Nordic region with 45,000 students and is an international workplace dedicated to world-class research and education. Segerstedthuset by 3XN is a multi-purpose extension to the University.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The building is a modern workplace for researchers, university administration and management as well as an integral part of the campus. It is designed to become an obvious meeting place for students and the ground floor holds a restaurant that can be open to the public outside of normal working hours and provide an attractive place for residents of the City of Uppsala, activating the campus all day long.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The straightforward concept consists of two U-shaped, overlapping office wings resulting in an open atrium that unites the building and optimizes views and daylight conditions inside the building. Adapting the new facility to the surrounding historical city was carried out through a rigorous process of adding staggered volumes onto the primary volume and “cutting” corners according to surrounding structures, resulting in a dynamic and edgy volume that “cuts” through the sloping natural landscape.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The building is designed with a particular focus on public spaces and connections. The house spreads out and creates a sequence of three cohesive public spaces; the entrance area in front of the building, an inner space in the building’s ground floor, for exhibitions, information, and events, as well as a park with outdoor seating in the sun that connects the city to the campus.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Visitors from all over the city can visit the restaurant on the building’s ground floor, and students and staff can walk through the building on their way to and from the rest of the campus facilities.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

3XN
Cite: "Segerstedthuset Extension in Uppsala University / 3XN" 23 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925159/segerstedthuset-extension-in-uppsala-university-3xn/> ISSN 0719-8884

