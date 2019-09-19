World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Interviews
  Ray Kappe on SCI-Arc and Architectural Challenges

Ray Kappe on SCI-Arc and Architectural Challenges

Ray Kappe on SCI-Arc and Architectural Challenges
Ray Kappe on SCI-Arc and Architectural Challenges, Frankel Residence in North Carolina / Ray Kappe. Image© Kappe Architects
Frankel Residence in North Carolina / Ray Kappe. Image© Kappe Architects

“Clashes and Intersections” is an ongoing, one-on-one YouTube interview series with architects, theorists, and curators. The interviews begin with the question, “What do you consider your first project to be?” By initiating a dialogue between the practical and theoretical frameworks that have formed the interviewee’s work, this question aims to develop an understanding of reactions and critiques to historic, conceptual, and cultural events. In addition, it allows us to cross-examine the relationship, or lack thereof, between the participants. 

On a warm Southern Californian day, I got the chance to sit with Ray Kappe in his Rustic Canyon home. Kappe takes us down memory lane and gives us a glimpse of what it was like to be founding-director of SCI-Arc and challenges he faced in his career as a modern master.

