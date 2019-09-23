World
  7. House in Santa Pola / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

House in Santa Pola / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • 07:00 - 23 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
House in Santa Pola / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
House in Santa Pola / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Interior Design

    Alfaro Hofmann

  • Collaborating Architects

    Estefanía Soriano, Sevak Asatrián, David Sastre, Fran Ayala, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Ricardo Candela, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Juan Martinez, Paz Garcia-España, Daniel Uribe, Javier Briones, Ángel Pérez, Daniel Yacopino, Juan Fernández, Javi Hinojosa, Pau Ricós, Andrea Baldo, Blanca Larraz, Esther Sanchis

  • Financial Managers

    Ana de Pablo, Elena Gómez

  • Marketing and Communication

    Sara Atienza

  • Construction

    Construcciones Francés

  • Structure

    Estructuras Singulares. Universitat Politécnica de Valencia

  • Technical Architect

    Vicente Ramos. Estudio uno
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in front of the island of Tabarca, makes sense understanding the place in which is set. With a strong difference in height between the levels of the upper and lower access, the project seeks to define a level at which the day and pool areas are located. This level strives to be placed at the highest altitude possible, in order to have a direct view of the sea. This main space of the house comes up as the gap between the basement area that emerges from the land and the day area that is deposited on top of this base. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The volume that emerges seeks to blend in with the texture of the surrounding mountains on account of the gray tone of the natural stone with which it is built. The volume that is deposited is materialized with the same white presence as the traditional architectures of the place. Between the two of them, an open and shaded area that is the only thing needed to enjoy the idyllic location.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The duality between what emerges and what is deposited is not the only one in the project, since in order to protect itself from the surrounding architectures, the volume of the building is designed to be as opaque as possible to the exterior and simultaneously as open to the landscape as possible.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fenestration is also heterogeneous in the project. The ground floor is opened through square gaps to both yards that face east and west. The ground floor is a completely open and through space. And the upper floor has a single opening overlooking the sea, as if it were a subtraction, through which the rooms are illuminated. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Facing the street, a low and longitudinal window illuminates and ventilates the corridor conferring privacy. These three different types of apertures characterize the interior space of the house, bounded, open and contemplative according to the floor where we are. Strategies that, despite their heterogeneity, allow us to understand the house perhaps in a unitary way.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

"House in Santa Pola / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" 23 Sep 2019.

