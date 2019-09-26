Call for Entries: Bringing Light to Life Awards for Architecture & Design

Save this picture! Bringing Light to Life Awards for Architecture & Design. Image Courtesy of VELUX

The BLL Awards for Architecture & Design comes from “Bringing light to life” which is the slogan of VELUX world brand for roof windows, which distribute daylight and fresh air into buildings through the roof. The idea of the Awards is to popularize good architecture, from architects and designers across countries in the CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) region, which demonstrates the effective distribution of daylight into buildings and the utilization of the space under the roof elements. It is a platform to showcase the work and products of architects and designers to a global audience. This year is the 6th edition of the BLL Awards, and is now open for entries. Seven countries from the CEE region are included – Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Turkey.

Architects and designers are able to register their projects into three categories: family houses, residential and public buildings, and renovations. Only real projects will be confirmed, no conceptual designs will be considered. The projects applying must have roof windows and/or sun tunnels for sloped and/or flat roofs.

Details, 3D visualizations, real pictures, and additional information are welcome. Visualized projects have an advantage during the jury process. The projects can be from the last two years, no matter what the design stage (idea project, in process of construction, or finished). You can send to us your entries via the registration form here.

BLL Awards for Architecture & Design celebrates and promotes excellence in modern architecture for “healthy buildings and environment” for living. A winner, in every one of the three categories, will be selected by the international jury of recognized architects. The grand prize will be awarded to the project with the highest score, regardless of category. The winners in every category will be awarded with a trophy alongside a money reward and diploma. All entries will participate in an exhibition, be included in a yearbook publication, and receive an invitation to a night celebration hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and experience sharing. All projects will be published and released to the public. Information on, as well as photos and film of participants, winning projects, and honourable mentions will be released to architectural magazines, newspapers, and webpages for architecture.

A good indoor climate, with generous daylight levels and provision of fresh air from outside, is the key to making homes, offices, kindergartens and schools healthy places to live and work in. We spend an excessive amount of time inside buildings – the air that we breathe and the amount of daylight we are exposed to have a great impact on our health and well-being and thereby the quality of our lives. Therefore, we need to consider the right daylighting strategies and solutions for our buildings.

Here you can see some projects and winners from past years, as well as in the examples below.

The winner for 2018 in the category ”Residential and public Buildings” is:

Office space for a manufacturing plant, Silistra, Bulgaria.

The project involves the upgrading of an existing administrative building, part of a production base in the village of Polkovnik Lambrinovo, Silistra. Natural light is provided almost entirely by the roof windows, linking newly designed areas.

Save this picture! Office space for a manufacturing plant. Image Courtesy of VELUX

The winner in the category “Family houses” in 2018 is:

Weekend Chalet, Grocka, Serbia

Located in Grocka suburban settelment, Weekend Chalet makes a peaceful place for weekend rest and human reconnection with nature. Positioned on a sloping site, the house faces south-west with a view towards the green hill and Danube river.

Save this picture! Weekend Chalet. Image Courtesy of VELUX

The grand prize in 2018 went to:

Rilak's House, Alibunar, Serbia

The Rilak family residence in Alibunar, Serbia, was designed as a vacation house, fully equipped for longer stay for a family of four.