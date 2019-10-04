World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2012
  7. Gethsemane Lutheran Church / Olson Kundig

Gethsemane Lutheran Church / Olson Kundig

Save this project
Gethsemane Lutheran Church / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

© Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Churches  · 
Seattle, United States
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    64135.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2012
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    -, Autodesk, Bombast, Chadhaus, Design Within Reach, Donghia, Komplot Designs, Peter David Studio

  • Photographs

  • Design Team (Olson Kundig)

    Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal; Bob Jakubik, AIA, LEED® AP, project manager; Jerry Garcia, LEED® AP, Project Staff; Nahoko Ueda, LEED® AP, Project Staff; Megan Zimmerman, LEED® AP BD+C, Architectural Staff; Christine Burkland, Interior Design

  • General Contractor

    Rafn

  • Associate Architect

    SMR Architects

  • Civil and Structural Engineer

    Coughlin Porter Lundeen

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Sider+Byers

  • Electrical Engineer

    Cierra Electrical Group

  • Landscape Architect

    The Berger Partnership

  • Lighting Design

    Candela

  • Specifications

    SMR
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Text description provided by the architects. The design for this richly complex project enhances the Gethsemane Lutheran Church’s already significant presence in downtown Seattle by updating an existing 1950s building and integrating it with the other program elements (worship, housing, and social services).

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Olson Kundig Architects led the remodel of the building’s exterior and the church’s main sanctuary, as well as the design of the chapel, garden, and the Parish Life Center. Executive architect SMR led the design of the affordable housing units and the Hope Center.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

“Light is a major part of the design of spiritual spaces. The chapel at Gethsemane is made of a mosaic of clear, translucent and colored glass to create a beacon of light.” –Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Multi-colored metal and glass bands weave the varied programs into a single visual tapestry. From a distance, portions of the metal tapestry, with a copper/gold finish, create oversized cross forms, while up close, the warm-toned handcrafted glass windows of the chapel cast an intimate natural light onto the street.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Chris Burnside | Olson Kundig
Courtesy of Chris Burnside | Olson Kundig

A small meditation garden adjoins the chapel and fellowship hall, balancing openness with outreach. Near the entrance to the church, a statue of Christ will stand in a small garden creating a “sidewalk chapel” for passersby.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches United States
Cite: "Gethsemane Lutheran Church / Olson Kundig" 04 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925109/gethsemane-lutheran-church-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream