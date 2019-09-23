Rumah 12 House / Studio Kita

+ 21

Architects Studio Kita

Location Yakarta, Indonesia

Category Houses

Design Team Erick Van Hautan, Ivan Christianto, Arleta Rachma

Area 199.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Arleta Rachma

Clients Marvel & Aiko

Engineering KHK Construction

Contractor Persegi More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It took a while convincing this client, who is used to a conventional house with minimal ventilation, to agree on an open plan design on his intention to extend his living room. On the site of 5,6 x 14,6m in a dense neighborhood at a high-density city of Jakarta, we designed a 2 and a half storey tropical home with a backyard and a heaping of open space.

The outdoor areas which continuous throughout the house on horizontal and vertical axis, which form a big chimney-like space on the backyard, made not only the daylight slips into every corner of the house but also the air circulation flew well.

The floor plans that place bathrooms in a line at each levels make the drainage piping system more efficient. A small shaft is placed inside a depth of bathroom walls to channel all the waterways and electricity cables.

The usage of concrete brick as an affordable material that needs minimal finishing is meant to keep the cost down and construction period cuts. The expose of raw material then creates a compelling indoor/outdoor character of the house for the vibrant urban family whose wish to live in restful house in the middle of crowded city.