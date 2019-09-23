Zephyr Pavilion / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Zephyr Pavilion, a windswept canopy, offers a shaded passage through the courtyard of the Honors Residence Hall at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.The pavilion serves as a social anchor at the convergence of countless flows. Dueling cantilevers extend from a knot-like center, offering both a signal and a sheltering experience along the campus path. This gentle giant is a highly curated scheme of computationally finessed protocols informing a graphically rich structural skin. Four densely striped columns expand into bridging arcs, undulating wings and open looped columns that define oculi to the sky.

The rise and fall of the form is influenced by the various traffic paths through the space. Zephyr Pavillion embraces cross-campus traffic, pulling paths into and through its voluminous spaces. Arches curve out of the convergence of canted columns and the quietly sophisticated body opens new views onto the campus architecture, and to the sky above.

The hollow-bodied structure harnesses flowing trajectories in diagonalized stripes of intense curvature which shear out from an articulated base and provide a space to meet with fellow students, study while enjoying a coffee or to simply stroll through on the way to class. Inside a wind tunnel, through a colonnade or under a canopy, the campus community will find a slowed moment of peace, as if carried away by a pleasant westerly wind.