JRZ House / Arquitetare

+ 19

Architects Arquitetare

Location São Lourenço, Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Arq. Elaine Zanon & Desig. Claudia Machado / Arquitetare

Project Team Elaine Zanon, Claudia Machado, Marcia Fujimoto, Vivian Hansen, Juliana Desessards, Andreia Gonzaga, Camila Picoli, Cristina Cardoso /.Arquitetare

Engineering JULIANA HOFSTAETTER ZIMER

Area 685.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Marcelo Stammer

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. From the request to preserve the natural profile of the terrain to the fullest, the condition was met with the will of architect Elaine Zanon: The project was designed shifted to the bottom of the lot (higher level quota), creating an intimate integration, by the Proximity, with the preservation Grove that borders the funds.

The integration can be identified through the "panels" of lighting and ventilation of the ladder, BWC Master and Home Theater, as well as the Deck external to the kitchen, perfect place to have a nice breakfast.

The great challenge was the leisure area facing the front of the residence, proposed to create a contemplative journey of those who arrive to the residence, circulations by a catwalk of mirror D ´ Water, waterfall, gardens and pool, inviting the entrance through the three doors Pivoting of Living. The access is made by a central core, marked from the exterior to the interior, by a differentiated right foot and a structural mesh of alternating coverage with empty Muxarabi, Zenithal lighting and wood liner.

- Emphasis on the pool covered in Limestone da Gramarcal, which provides the neutrality and smoothness in composition with the external floor. The harmony of this element of great prominence values the landscaping and makes the access to residence a pleasant experience.

- Highlight in the Lavabo for the contrast between the Bronze stone Armani of gramarcal, which make up ~ and the whole wall and countertop smoothly, with the floor in light-tone porcelain, framing the green landscape in the background.

-Emphasis on the coating on Limestone of Gramarcal on the façade that contrasts with the proposal of painting of warm tones.

- Emphasis on the barbecue of the metalworking Bunese in the Gourmet space with reflective glass closure with guillotine door system. The use of this system has made the environment harmonious and conceptual.

What is the concept of the project?

Contemporary house with avant-garde concept. It has bold traits and seeks internal/external integration as a basic premise.

What is the Project profile?

Contemporary.

What is the project public?

Residence for a family consisting of a couple and 02 small daughters.

What are the highlights/differentials?

Architecture: Walkway of contemplative access by the leisure area, pivoting doors above 3 meters as main access, structural mesh in the central core with differentiated right foot, muxarabi with differentiated design, curved ladder Autoportante.

Interiors: Although it is a contemporary house, the use of natural materials is very present in the interior architecture. Emphasis on the use of the Limestone, of the floor in non-gloss porcelain, of wood and of the Hollow Element (Muxarabi). This element is important because it creates effects of light and shadow that instigate the observer for contemplation.

What was the main challenge of the project?

Carry out a modern, practical and timeless design, sophisticated and cozy, respecting the natural profile of the land added to the integration of the house with the green area and the leisure area (swimming pool) facing the front of the residence.