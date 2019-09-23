World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Arquitetare
  6. 2018
  7. JRZ House / Arquitetare

JRZ House / Arquitetare

  • 17:00 - 23 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
JRZ House / Arquitetare
Save this picture!
JRZ House / Arquitetare, © Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

© Marcelo Stammer © Marcelo Stammer © Marcelo Stammer © Marcelo Stammer + 19

  • Architects

    Arquitetare

  • Location

    São Lourenço, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Arq. Elaine Zanon & Desig. Claudia Machado / Arquitetare

  • Project Team

    Elaine Zanon, Claudia Machado, Marcia Fujimoto, Vivian Hansen, Juliana Desessards, Andreia Gonzaga, Camila Picoli, Cristina Cardoso /.Arquitetare

  • Engineering

    JULIANA HOFSTAETTER ZIMER

  • Area

    685.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcelo Stammer
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

Text description provided by the architects. From the request to preserve the natural profile of the terrain to the fullest, the condition was met with the will of architect Elaine Zanon: The project was designed shifted to the bottom of the lot (higher level quota), creating an intimate integration, by the Proximity, with the preservation Grove that borders the funds.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

The integration can be identified through the "panels" of lighting and ventilation of the ladder, BWC Master and Home Theater, as well as the Deck external to the kitchen, perfect place to have a nice breakfast.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

The great challenge was the leisure area facing the front of the residence, proposed to create a contemplative journey of those who arrive to the residence, circulations by a catwalk of mirror D ´ Water, waterfall, gardens and pool, inviting the entrance through the three doors Pivoting of Living. The access is made by a central core, marked from the exterior to the interior, by a differentiated right foot and a structural mesh of alternating coverage with empty Muxarabi, Zenithal lighting and wood liner.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

- Emphasis on the pool covered in Limestone da Gramarcal, which provides the neutrality and smoothness in composition with the external floor. The harmony of this element of great prominence values the landscaping and makes the access to residence a pleasant experience.
- Highlight in the Lavabo for the contrast between the Bronze stone Armani of gramarcal, which make up ~ and the whole wall and countertop smoothly, with the floor in light-tone porcelain, framing the green landscape in the background.
-Emphasis on the coating on Limestone of Gramarcal on the façade that contrasts with the proposal of painting of warm tones.
- Emphasis on the barbecue of the metalworking Bunese in the Gourmet space with reflective glass closure with guillotine door system. The use of this system has made the environment harmonious and conceptual. 

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

What is the concept of the project?
Contemporary house with avant-garde concept. It has bold traits and seeks internal/external integration as a basic premise. 
What is the Project profile? 
Contemporary.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

What is the project public?
Residence for a family consisting of a couple and 02 small daughters. 

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Stammer
© Marcelo Stammer

What are the highlights/differentials?
Architecture: Walkway of contemplative access by the leisure area, pivoting doors above 3 meters as main access, structural mesh in the central core with differentiated right foot, muxarabi with differentiated design, curved ladder Autoportante.
Interiors: Although it is a contemporary house, the use of natural materials is very present in the interior architecture. Emphasis on the use of the Limestone, of the floor in non-gloss porcelain, of wood and of the Hollow Element (Muxarabi). This element is important because it creates effects of light and shadow that instigate the observer for contemplation.

What was the main challenge of the project?
Carry out a modern, practical and timeless design, sophisticated and cozy, respecting the natural profile of the land added to the integration of the house with the green area and the leisure area (swimming pool) facing the front of the residence. 

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Arquitetare
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "JRZ House / Arquitetare" [Casa JRZ / Arquitetare] 23 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925052/jrz-house-arquitetare/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream