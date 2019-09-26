World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. nmstudio architects
  6. 2019
  7. Apartments in Senri / nmstudio architects + Nozoe Shimpei Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartments in Senri / nmstudio architects + Nozoe Shimpei Architects

  • 01:00 - 26 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartments in Senri / nmstudio architects + Nozoe Shimpei Architects
Save this picture!
Apartments in Senri / nmstudio architects + Nozoe Shimpei Architects, © Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura © Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura © Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura © Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura + 21

  • Clients

    Osaka Prefectural Housing Corporation

  • Consultants

    Sanyu Kensetsu
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

Text description provided by the architects. A renovation project for Danchi (public housing complex in Japan) located in Senri, Osaka. The purpose of this project was “gathering a wide range of residents in this old housing complex.”  We designed 4 prototypes for this housing complex (10 units in total).

Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

Regardless of the house, the residents optimize the space by changing the arrangement of their objects and the use of rooms. We thought that optimization is the “uniqueness of residents” and designed these apartments to emphasize it. We wanted to create a housing-units that accommodates a wide range of lifestyles.

Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

The existing partition wall was dismantled, and we installed a wooden object called “Shima: island”. This wooden “Shima” like a piece of furniture that gently divides the space. Residents can lie on this “Shima”, enjoy relaxing time with their favorite things displayed on “Shima” walls.

Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
Save this picture!
Plan type - A1
Plan type - A1
Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

This design leaves room for the resident to freely modify the space through “Shima”. Residents can freely place things which they love and discover their own way to use the shima. These small housing-units gradually turn into comfortable living scenes full of “uniqueness of residents”.

Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
Save this picture!
Plan type - B1
Plan type - B1
Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

"Shima" gently divides the space
“Shima” placed in the room gently divide the space. In addition, curtains installed on the edge of “Shima” can clearly divide the room. Residents themselves can adjust their sense of distance according to the situation. This unit can be used as a single room or divided into rooms.

Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

"Shima" becomes a place residents stay
“Shima” is 30cm high from floor level. It can be used like a bed or Engawa. If you put cushions on the edge of “Shima”, they will be dining chairs. The place where the shelf is attached may be used as a desk or could be changed into a closet. This is a place that gives the flexibility for the residents to use freely.

Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

"Shima" keeps and exhibits things
“Shima” has 2 places where residents can place the things they have. Underfloor storage is for “things they want to hide”, and walls of the perforated board are places for “things they want to show” By using a hook for the perforated board, things can be freely arranged on vertical surfaces such as clothes, books. It means that residents can personalize their walls and discover how to use “Shima” and give the “uniqueness of residents” to each housing unit.

Save this picture!
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura
© Forward Stroke / Koji Okumura

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
nmstudio architects
Office
Nozoe Shimpei Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Japan
Cite: "Apartments in Senri / nmstudio architects + Nozoe Shimpei Architects" 26 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925046/apartments-in-senri-nmstudio-architects-plus-nozoe-shimpei-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream